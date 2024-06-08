Once you have decided on the perfect mini PC to meet your needs, it is now time to get some accessories for it. There are a few things to consider first, which will certainly impact your choices. Where are you going to use it? Will you be transporting it back and forth somewhere with you? If you will be using it in multiple places, do you want to take your peripherals with you, or would you like to have a set at each location?

If you have already decided on a mini PC at this point, you will likely know the answers to most of these questions, so this decision shouldn't be too hard for you. As always, your current use case for the mini PC is going to be one of the biggest factors as to what you will need to get for it. With so many options available, it's always best to take a look around before making a final decision.

Monitors

Will portable or standard be best for you

Choosing a monitor for your mini PC is likely to be the biggest decision apart from choosing the mini PC itself. A good monitor can make a world of difference.

A standard monitor will give you the most viewing area, which has several advantages. If you plan on gaming or watching shows regularly, this may be the best route to take. Also, if you have a lot of work to do and prefer to utilize a bigger screen, a standard monitor will be best. You will also want to consider how much room you have on your desk to help you decide if a standard monitor is going to work well for you.

Those looking to keep things lighter to tote around may want to consider a portable monitor for their traveling needs. Portable monitors come in a range of sizes, normally from 12" up to around 17". A portable monitor can be set up anywhere, which means you can use your mini PC wherever you can power it up! This is going to be a major up-side, especially if the display needs to move around with you. While portable monitors may be smaller, they can come with quite good specs these days, so there is no need to miss out on performance.

Peripherals

Keyboards, mice, speakers, headsets, and more

Choosing your peripherals is really where things get fun. Once you have decided on your mini PC and monitor, you can now choose some peripherals. It's time to decide exactly what peripherals you will need. A lot of people may get away with just a keyboard and mouse, but depending on where you use your mini PC, you may want some headphones or speakers as well.

You'll probably want to start by considering your wired or wireless preference. If you are using your mini PC on the go a lot, it may be best to go with a wired keyboard, mouse, and headset. The reason for this is that you won't have to worry about charging your peripherals. Yes, wires can be annoying, but they never run out of charge, so they will always be ready for use whenever you need them. Wired peripherals are tried and tested, and offer an extra sense of dependability when you need them most.

If you are planning to have your mini PC at home or in the office, wireless peripherals may be the way to go for you. Having a dedicated place to charge them will keep your mind at ease. Wireless peripherals are also good if you don't have a lot of space available on or around your desk, as you don't have to worry about the wires getting in the way. A lot of wireless peripherals now come with very small USB receiver plugs, so you can even essentially leave the receiver plugged in when taking your mini PC on the go.

It is worth noting that wireless peripherals offer a lot better performance than they did even a few years ago. Battery life is getting better and, thanks to USB-C, most of them are quite easy to charge and can be charged from your phone charger if you're in a pinch.

Accessories

VESA mounts, USB hubs, and power banks

Getting some accessories for your mini PC can really enhance your experience with it. Some mini PCs are VESA mountable, meaning they can be mounted right on the back of your monitor. If you are looking to reduce its footprint on your desk, and you've selected a monitor with a VESA mount, this approach can be a great way to save space. You can even get VESA mounts for monitors that act as a shelf too, so that you can just sit your mini PC on it, saving that valuable desk real estate.

A good USB hub will change your life when using a mini PC, especially if your mini PC supports USB-C. A USB-C hub or docking station will allow you to plug all your peripherals in, add extra storage, connect your monitor, and more. While these may sound like things that your mini PC can already accommodate, which they may be, a dock can add extra ports if your mini PC is low on certain ports. It's also a great idea to use a hub if you want to use your mini PC at home and in the office. This way, if you have everything set up at both locations, there's only a single USB-C cable to plug into your mini PC instead of multiple cables to disconnect and reconnect. Using a single hub instead will save both time and hassle.

A power bank might seem like an odd accessory for a mini PC, but hear me out. A lot of mini PCs can actually be powered by some of the higher end power banks. Also, if you go with wireless peripherals, it will be good to have a power bank on hand so that you can charge your peripherals on the go. If so, when you get to your destination, they can all be powered up and ready for you.

You should be good to go now

With the mini PC you need and love

At this point, no matter what products you have picked, you should be well on your way to making the most of your mini PC. It's hard to imagine that such a small device can be so powerful and versatile - but they are. The use cases for them are endless. For those who may need a bit more graphics power, many of them can be paired with an external GPU to boost performance. The extra power would be great if you wanted to render videos or play games when back at home, but you want to freely take your mini PC out and about with you.

Most mini PCs can fit into a purse or a backpack with so much ease that you would barely even notice it was there. While they may not be quite able to replace laptops just yet, they can be transported just as easily, even if you need to bring a portable monitor with you. Peripherals in the mix may make it a bit harder to tote everything around with you, but it is still easily done.

Once you start using your mini PC daily, you may never want to go back to a normal PC. From working in the office, to taking it on business trips, then back home, it may well become your most prized possession.