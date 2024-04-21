As technology advances and more people are working from home, mini PCs are becoming a much more viable option. Not only do they take up less space, but the specs have gotten so much better. You can pretty much get a full-on desktop PC in a case smaller than a box of cereal these days. With so many mini PCs available, how do you know which is best for you?

As with most products, there are several different brands to choose from. However, those looking to utilize a Windows-based mini PC may be happy to find out that the internal components are quite similar from various brands. One of the main things to consider is if you should be looking at going with an Intel-based mini PC or an AMD-based mini PC. As always, it will come down to your individual needs, so think about what you want to use it for.

Mini PCs at a glance

Why a mini PC could be just for you

One of the main reasons is size. Mini PCs can allow you to utilize your desk space for other things such as notebooks, papers, or whatever you need on your desk. Some mini PCs can even be VESA mounted to the back of your monitor. Alongside this, the sheer performance from them is quite impressive these days. With specs getting better, you can get mini PCs with 32GB of RAM and the latest Intel and AMD CPUs. This means you will be able to complete tasks in an easy and timely manner.

They are also rather affordable these days and can generally be purchased for cheaper than a laptop. While you will still need a monitor and peripherals to go with your new mini PC, these can also be had for cheap if you don't already have them. If affordability isn't enough to persuade you, they are also rather easy to use. Most of them are plug and play and many even come pre-loaded with Windows 11.

Both AMD and Intel can offer similar specs, but let's take a look at what really sets them apart.

AMD

Better for gamers

AMD is going to shine when it comes to gamers. Due to the smaller size of mini PCs such as the Aoostar Gem10, they mostly just feature their onboard or integrated graphics. This is where AMD shines and has done for years. Whether it is a desktop or latop CPU, AMD has generally always had the better integrated GPU models.

It is worth mentioning that AMD is still great for web browsing and office work, but if gaming is a concern for your mini PC, then make sure to check out one with an AMD CPU.

Intel

Better for content creators and streaming movies

Intel offers better support for Quick Sync which is a game changer for those who edit and stream videos from their PC. In short, Quick Sync is a codec engine that uses Intel's integrated graphics for faster decoding and encoding. This will then free up the CPU for other tasks and can even help improve overall system performance, especially when editing videos or even streaming from Plex.

Intel is also going to be more than sufficient when it comes to office work and web browsing. With better support for Quick Sync, Intel does take the crown for content creators and will allow them to do more with less.

Are mini PCs worth it?

Mini PCs definitely fill a hole in the market. They offer a proper desktop-like experience with a much smaller footprint. With the advancement of APUs and integrated GPUs, some mini PCs can even play a few games at decent frames. Gaming aside, mini PCs are great for home and office use and if you combine them with a USB-C dock, you can expand on this functionality even more.

When it comes to the age-old question of who is better, AMD or Intel, there is no clear-cut answer. For gamers, they will see an advantage when using an AMD CPU with integrated graphics. On the other hand, content creators and video editors will notice better performance when using an Intel CPU that can properly utilize the Quick Sync codec. At the end of the day, they are both great for normal use but clearly have their advantages, so make sure to pick the one that is right for you.