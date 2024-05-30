Key Takeaways Mini PCs can perform tasks similar to standard desktop PCs, their sleek size saves space.

Mini PCs are portable and versatile, capable of gaming and media creation.

When buying a mini PC, determine specs based on intended use, and ensure VESA mounting capability.

A mini PC is essentially just a smaller version of a desk or office PC. Thanks to modern technology, in many cases, a mini PC can have specs that are very similar to a normal PC. The fact that such a powerful machine can come in such a small product opens up the possibilities. We are now seeing what they are truly capable of, and as the technology has advanced, they have become a viable option for a lot of users.

While they do come in some different shapes and sizes, most of them don't have a much bigger footprint than the latest iPhone or Android phones available. You can even get mini PCs that you can mount directly to the back of your monitor via the VESA mount. A mini PC is a great choice when you need something that takes up minimal space, for example, if you do not have a lot of room available on your desk. The good news is that you aren't necessarily sacrificing quality with less quantity.

A mini PC such as the GEEKOM mini IT13 is a great option since it is quite powerful for its size. Depending on what your needs are, you may be wondering just how capable mini PCs are and if they are good for things like rendering and playing games. The short answer is yes, they can be, but it will depend on the specific one you are looking at and whether it will be up to the task. So we will provide you with some criteria here to help you decide this for yourself.

Use cases for mini PCs

In most cases, a mini PC can do anything a normal desktop PC can do, maybe just not quite as optimized in some areas. They are amazing for typical day-to-day tasks including word processing, browsing the internet, and answering emails. They can also be used for streaming movies from Netflix, or even set up as a Plex server if that is more your thing.

No need to fear - a mini PC can also play games and do some photo and video rendering. A lot of mini PCs are also compatible with external GPUs (eGPUs), which will give them even more graphics power for the most demanding of GPU intensive tasks. When paired with an eGPU at home you'll get increased processing power, but yet it becomes very portable when unhooked for you to tote around during travel.

One of the best features of a mini PC is its portability. As they are so small, they can easily be taken with you from place to place. If you are used to carrying a laptop to and from work, it may be time to get a mini PC. This is an especially serious suggestion if you tend to prefer a large display size or a comfortable keyboard and mouse setup. Plus, at least when you take a mini PC with you there is no screen to worry about breaking along the way!

What to know before buying a mini PC

There are some things you need to know before buying a new mini PC. The first is recognizing your use case and making sure you get a mini PC with the specs you need. Not all mini PCs have the same specs, so if all you are looking to do is some light office work, you can probably save yourself some money as you don't need the most powerful one you can find.

When it comes to whether Intel or AMD is better, it's quite an easy decision. Both of them will handle normal tasks with ease in most cases. But when it comes to gaming, I suggest looking for one with an H series AMD Ryzen CPU. If you are looking to stream or create content, you may want to consider going with a mini PC that has one of the latest Intel CPUs.

It's also worth checking if the mini PC you are looking at can be VESA mounted to your monitor if this is something that may interest you. Or, if you plan on using it in multiple places, such as at home and work, you may want to get yourself a couple of USB-C docks. This will allow you to connect your monitors and peripherals and extra storage to the dock, then just connect the dock to the mini PC, saving the time and hassle of reconnecting everything. Most mini PCs do come with USB-C these days, but make sure to look out for one that does because you will want at least one USB-C port, even if you are not using a dock.

Do you need a mini PC?

Yes, everyone can make use of a mini PC. They are so versatile and small that almost anyone can make good use of one. They can easily be carried around with you and set up within minutes. You can use one as a desktop PC replacement, or, you can even connect one to your television and use it for streaming your favorite shows or movies.

If you are unsure about what specifications you should get, you likely only need something decent, or you could look for higher specs if you want something better. But make sure that it has at least 8GB-16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, and a decent processor, then you will be good to go. You will also want to make sure it has enough ports for what you plan on connecting to and, as mentioned, you likely will want to get a USB-C dock regardless.

A lot of mini PCs come with Windows already on them and can be set up in a few minutes once taken out of the box. A mini PC can be an absolute game changer, but be warned, once you start using one, you may not ever want to go back to a standard desktop PC or laptop ever again.