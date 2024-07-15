Key Takeaways The Minino is a cute board for pen-testing that can utilize six different technologies for security testing.

Both the code and hardware are open source, allowing you to analyze and ensure no bad actors are present.

Preorder Minino before August 8th for a 30% discount at $35, perfect for IoT security testing.

We at XDA really like our pen-testing devices. Just ask our editor Adam Conway, who had a blast checking out the Flipper Zero and using it to test his home's security strength. Now, the cute little dolphin has a new friend, as Electronic Cats has announced a cat-shaped pen testing board called the Minino.

The Minino is the cutest way to hunt down bad agents on your network

As spotted by CNX Software, the Minino is a useful security testing tool packaged onto a cute board. Its designer, suitable called Electronic Cats, states that the Minino can use six different technologies: BLE, Wi-Fi, Zigbee, Thread, Matter, and GPS. And yes, before you ask, it does work with Pycatsniffer and Catsniffer, alongside Wireshark.

If you're concerned about what;'s going on under the cat-shaped hood, both the code and the hardware are open source. That way, you can prod around inside its schematics and programs and double-check if there are any bad actors in there. If you want to check it out before you buy, visit the Minino source code on GitHub and give it a once-over.

If you're interested, head over to the Electronic Cats Minino website and grab one today. They usually go for $48, but if you preorder one before its August 8th release date, you can get 30% off your order and snap one up for $35. You can have it delivered to your home, or if you're planning to go to the DEF CON 32 security convention, you can pick it up there instead. And if you want to use a Raspberry Pi for your security testing needs, check out the Hackbat project that should tick all your boxes.