I love mini PCs every since I got my hands on one, and Minisforum has made some of the best ones I've tried. The Minisforum AI X1 Pro is not one of those. Don't get me wrong, there are qualities to this product, with fairly powerful performance and a decent design.

But I had too many problems with it, and it just seems to be out of touch with the modern mini PC market. It's big, somewhat loud, and worst of all, the Wi-Fi was nearly unusable for me. I have a hard time recommending this PC, even though it's not terrible.

About this review: Minisforum sent me the AI X1 Pro for the purposes of this review. The company had no input in its content.

Powerful, but flawed Minisforum AI X1 Pro Not quite on par with other mini PCs 6.5 / 10 $899 $1129 Save $230 The Minisforum AI X1 Pro is a powerful mini PC with AMD Ryzen AI processors and featuring plenty of ports. It offers solid performance across CPU and GPU, but its larger than usual form factor makes it something of a tough sell compared to other mini PCs such as the M4 Mac Mini. Pros & Cons Powerful AMD Ryzen AI CPU

Plenty of ports

A fingerprint reader Larger than most mini PCs

Wi-Fi performance is bad

Not as upgradeable as similar machines $899 at Minisforum

Minisforum AI X1 Pro pricing and availability

Minisforum announced the AI X1 Pro early on in 2025, and it became available for sale near the beginning of March through the company's official website

The Minisforum AI X1 Pro comes in a few RAM and storage configurations, and it officially starts at $1,129 for a model with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. You can go all the way up to 96GB of RAM and 2TB of storage out of the box, though, which increases the price to $1,369 outside of discounts. All models seem to be on sale right now, so prices start as low as $899.

Specifications CPU AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics 890M (integrated) Memory Up to 96GB DDR5-5600MHz Storage Up to 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD Motherboard Custom Ports Front: 1x USB4 (40Gbps), 2x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 1x 3.5mm headphone jack; Rear: 1x USB4 (40Gbps), 1x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1x HDMI 2.1. 1x DisplayPort 2.0, 2x 2.5Gb Ethernet, 1x OCuLink; Right: 1x SD card slot Expansion Slots 3x PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280 SSD slots (one pre-filled) Operating System Windows 11 Dimension 7.68x7.68x1.67 inches (195x195x42.5mm) Weight 3.3 pounds (1.5kg) Networking Wi-Fi 7. Bluetoot 5.4, dual 2.5GB Ethernet Case cooling Two internal cooling fans PSU 135W built-in power supply RAID No Speakers Dual speakers Price Starting at $1,129 Microphone Dual microphones Expand

It's as big as a Mac Mini

No, not the one you're thinking of