Key Takeaways Compact gaming PC with powerful performance for modern games, smaller than most desktops and consoles.

Good for occasional gaming and fits neatly next to a TV, but may have occasional mouse stuttering.

Wi-Fi connectivity issues and limited ports, but offers future-proof features like PCIe 5.0 SSD slot.

In my first review of a Minisforum product, the AtomMan X7 Ti immediately won my heart with its performance and versatile design that made it a no-brainer for me. The company's second entry in the AtomMan series is pretty different, though. The Minisforum AtomMan G7 Pt is a mini gaming PC, meaning in addition to a powerful CPU, it also has a discrete GPU.

I like the Minisforum AtomMan G7 Pt somewhat. As a gaming PC, it's much smaller than most of the competition, and even smaller than consoles like the PlayStation 5, and it can still handle modern games just fine with some settings tweaked here and there. Personally, I like my PCs to be smaller, but I also don't usually play PC games. If you do, though, and you want a smaller machine that maybe goes next to your TV, this is a pretty good one.

About this review: Minisforum sent us the AtomMan G7 Pt for this review. The company had no input in its content.

Compact gaming PC Minisforum AtomMan G7 Pt Plenty of power in a small package 8 / 10 $1199 $1499 Save $300 The Minisforum AtomMan G7 Pt succeeds in offering a compact PC that can run most modern games without any issues. It has strong performance courtesy of AMD CPUs and GPUs, and it can fit neatly next to a TV or monitor, though it won't offer the same performance as larger machines for the same price. Pros It can run most modern games without issues

Much more compact than most gaming desktops

Future-proof with PCIe 5.0 SSD slot and Wi-Fi 7 Cons Included SSD isn't super fast

Mouse can sometimes stutter for no apparent reason

Wi-Fi connection degrades significantly if you move further from the router $1199 at Minisforum

Pricing and availability

Minisforum launched the AtomMan G7 Pt on July 11, 2024, and it's currently only availabnle directly from the company's website. It comes in both barebones versions (lacking an OS, RAM, and storage).

The base price is $1,249 for the barebones version and $1,499 for the fully-equipped model with a Windows 11 license, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. At writing time, these prices are discounted to $999 and $1,199 respectively.

Specifications CPU AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX Graphics AMD Radeon 7600M XT Memory 32GB DDR5 Storage 1TB PCIe 4.0 Motherboard Custom Ports Rear: 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (data, DP Alt Mode), 3x USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 2, 1x DisplayPort 2.0, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x 2.5Gbps Ethernet, 1x Mic in, 1x Line out; Front: USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (data only), USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 2, 1x 3.5mm combo headphone jack Expansion Slots 1x M.2 2280 PCIe 5.0 SSD slot, 1x PCIe 4.0 SSD slot, 2x SODIMM slots (pre-populated) Operating System Windows 11 Case Custom Dimension 2.4x6x11.2 inches Networking Wi-Fi 7, 2.5Gbps Ethernet Case cooling Quad-fan design PSU 300W, external RAID Supports RAID 0 and Raid 1 Speakers None Camera None Price 1499 (fully equipped) Expand

Design and ports

A compact gaming PC

Close

Unlike other mini PCs I've reviewed from companies like Minisforum or Geekom, the AtomMan G7 Pt isn't really designed to be incredibly compact in the same way. It is a smaller gaming PC than most typical desktop towers, and to be fair, it's even smaller than the PlayStation 5 Slim in every dimension, though this excludes the stand from the depth and width measurements (it is counted for the height, though). To be fair, the stand is only under the PC, but it's something to consider if you're putting it in a very tight space. The stand is roughly 8 inches deep and just under 6 inches wide.

This made the AtomMan G7 Pt pretty easy to place on top of my desk without getting in my way. I could have put it behind my monitor, but it didn't really block my view significantly, so I just had it off to the side. It's a shame the computer isn't designed to be laid on its side, though. You can do it, though it will cover the RGB lights (or the cooling intake), and it just isn't designed for it.

It's even smaller than the PlayStation 5 Slim in every dimension

Not that covering the RGB lights is much of a loss,in my opinion. Minisforum collaborated with Taiwanese artist MingKun Liu, and while the design looks okay, the fact that it's literally only red, green, blue lights changing colors in a preset pattern you can't customize make this a bit lame. The design is also not appealing to me personally, but I think I would enjoy it a lot more if I could change the colors to my style.

Otherwise, the design is pretty cool, The stand attaches magnetically and helps ensure the power cable isn't going anywhere. There are also a lot of vents around the PC to ensure adequate cooling, and to be fair, itseems to work pretty well, and doesn't get very loud, either.

I wouldn't mind more ports

Close

Being larger than a typical mini PC, I would have liked to see a few more ports than we get here. On the back of the Minisforum AtomMan G7 Pt, you'll find three USB Type-A ports, one USB-C port capable of data and DP Alt Mode, a DisplayPort 2.0 port, HDMI 2.1, and a 2.5Gbps Ethernet. All very high-speed ports, though having a USB4 port would have been really nice. There's also a line out port and a microphone port.

The front only houses one extra USB Type-A and a USB-C port, plus a combo audio jack that's a bit more suited for most modern setups.

This isn't a terrible selection, but my unit came with one of the rear USB Type-A ports broken. Plugging anything into it would send Windows into a frenzy, which can be explained by the fact that the port initially appeared to be reversed from the others. In fact, the inner connector of the USB port was just broken and dislodged so badly that it allowed me to plug in a USB drive in reverse. I'm sure this isn't the case with all units, but it's something you have to be wary of, especially when returns can be harder when dealing with companies that don't operate in the US.

This setup still allowed me to plug in almost anything I needed, but I did have a situation where I couldn't use my headset for a meeting unless I unplugged my keyboard, mouse, or webcam.

Performance

It can run your games just fine

The Minisforum AtomMan G7 Pt comes equipped with fairly powerful hardware, including an AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX, and AMD Radeon RX 7600M GPU, and 32GB RAM. The GPU is more so a mid-range unit, but otherwise, this is a pretty powerful PC. I'm not much of a PC gamer, and while I obviously know that there are significantly better GPUs out there, even if you stick with laptop oriented designs, this is completely fine.

I tried playing multiple demanding games, and I had no problems with any of them. Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Elden Ring, Cyberpunk 2077, and Forza Horizon were all more than playable at 1440p and mostly at max settings, excluding ray tracing. Here's a quick breakdown of the average FPS I saw in each game.

Game Settings Average FPS Cyberpunk 2077 1440p, Ultra preset, FSR 2.1 Quality 70FPS Elden Ring 1440p, Maximum preset 60FPS Elden Ring 1440p, Maximum preset, RT Maximum 28FPS Forza Horizon 5 (Benchmark mode) 1440p, Extreme preset 74FPS Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Benchmark mode) 1440p, Highest preset, no RT 86FPS Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Benchmark mode) 1440p, Highest preset, RT Ultra 46FPS Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Actual gameplay) 1440p, Highest preset, no RT 90FPS

Performance was surprisingly good, in my opinion. I thought I might have some trouble playing more demanding games with a mid-range laptop GPU, but it just goes to show how capable GPUs are now. Unless you're a very avid gamer, I'd say this kind of performance is all you need for playing some games occasionally. If you want advanced ray tracing, of course, this may not be for you, but I don't really care that much.

I tried playing multiple demanding games, and I had no problems with any of them

One smaller downside is that, depite featuring a PCIe 5.0 slot for the SSD, the AtomMan G7 Pt comes with a PCIe 4.0 SSD, and it's not a top-tier one, either. Read speeds are around 5,000MB/s, so it's a bit behind offerings like the Samsung 990 Pro. But at least you have the option to upgrade to get much faster speeds. To be clear, it's not like a 5,000MB/s SSD is going to feel slow at all.

Benchmarks

To round up the performance measurements, here's a roundup of benchmark tests I ran on this PC. Performance is, again, pretty good across the board. The only benchmark I couldn't run was the Cinebench 2024 GPU test, which kept freezing partway through for some reason.

Minisforum AtomMan G7 Pt (Ryzen 9 7945HX, Radeon RX 7600M XT) Dell XPS Desktop 8960 (Core i7-13700K, RTX 4080) Lenovo Legion Tower 5i (Core i7-13700F, RTX 4070) Geekbench 6 (single/multi-core) 2,911 / 16,729 2,848 / 17,297 2,745 / 15,959 Cinebench 2024 (single/multi-core) 114 / 1,693 --- --- PCMark 10 9,336 9,118 8,609 3DMark Steel Nomad (Light/Normal) 10,059 / 2,271 --- --- 3DMark Wild Life (Normal/Extreme) 69,698 / 19,876 --- --- CrossMark (Overall/Prod./Creat./Resp.) 2,036 / 1,870 / 2,397 / 1,614 2,204 / 2,005 / 2,599 / 1,786 2,096 / 1,927 / 2,377 / 1,847

As you can see, the AtomMan G7 Pt can stand toe-to-to with other powerful desktops, even models that seemingly have more power-hungry CPUs and GPUs.

It's not perfect

It's not all about CPU and GPU performance, though, and if you're gaming, you probably need good internet too. I bring this up because my office is on the opposite side of the house from where my router is, and unfortunately, I wasn't able to play any online games on this PC initially. The internet seemed to work fine otherwise, so I thought something was broken, but as it turns out, moving closer to the router fixed it. It's not entirely the PC's fault, but you should be aware you'll need to be a bit closer to your router to play online, which isn't an issue I've had with most other PCs. Curiously enough, the only other PC with a connectivity issues like this was also powered by AMD processors, though it was much worse there.

I've also had some occasional issues with the mouse stuttering randomly. I mentioned something like this in my HiDock H1 review where I blamed the dock for it, and while it definitely made things worse, it seems to still happen sometimes even if the mouse is connected to the PC directly.

Should you buy the Minisforum AtomMan G7 Pt?

If you're looking for a small PC that can potentially replace a console, I'd say the AtomMan G7 Pt comes pretty close to that. It's smaller than a PlayStation 5 Slim, yet it packs plenty of power to run all kinds of modern games. If you're not setting it up too far from a router, it's a completely valid way to play modern games at fairly high settings, so it's hard to go wrong.

The occasional mouse stutters can be a problem in some games, but they're not frequent, so unless you're a very avid gamer, I'd say it's fine.

You should buy the Minisforum AtomMan G7 Pt if:

You want powerful performance in a compact chassis

You want something that looks a bit unique

You use your PC relatively close to your router (or a wired connection)

You should not buy the Minisforum AtomMan G7 Pt if: