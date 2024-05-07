Key Takeaways Meet the AtomMan X7 Ti, a Mini PC with impressive hardware packed into a tiny case smaller than a book.

With an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and enough capacity to fit up to 64GB of DDR5 memory, size doesn't limit performance.

Pre-sales for the AtomMan X7 Ti open on May 20th - don't miss your chance to get your hands on this compact powerhouse.

How small do you like your PCs? If you're like us and you can never return to regular PCs after using their mini variants, then the aptly named MinisForum has something you'll want to check out. The company has announced a new PC that's no bigger than a book but comes with some seriously impressive hardware under the hood to prove that size isn't everything in the computing world.

MinisForum reveals the AtomMan X7 Ti

Image Credit: MinisForum

As spotted by Tom's Hardware, MinisForum has revealed its newest PC, the AtomMan X7 Ti. This thing is tiny; it comes in a 145x145x48.6mm case, which makes it look more like a peripheral than an entire PC. However, don't be fooled by its tiny shell; underneath its plastic hood is some seriously impressive hardware.

It uses an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 185H, a mobile processor that launched near the end of 2023. The AtomMan X7 Ti features RAM slots that support up to 64GB of DDR5 memory and an SSD slot that can handle up to 4TB of storage. It comes with a Wi-Fi 7 adapter out of the box, a 4-inch touchscreen, and a 1080p webcam with Windows Hello compatibility. And just because it's tiny, doesn't mean this PC doesn't have the ports to keep up; it comes with two USB 4 ports, three USB 3.2, one USB 2.0, one Ethernet, one DP 2.0, one HDMI 2.1, one OCulink, and two DMICs. There are full-sized PCs out there that don't have that number of ports on them, but MinisForum managed to squeeze them all in anyway.

If this sounds like something you want, head over to the MinisForum website and sign up to get information on its launch. The company plans to open pre-sales for the AtomMan X7 Ti on May 20th at 19:00 PST.