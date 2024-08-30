Minisforum makes a lot of mini PCs, but its latest addition to the lineup is a bit different from the company's norm. The Minisforum MS-A1 is less so a mini PC and more of a very compact PC, if that makes sense. It comes with a proper socketed desktop, which you can replace if you're so inclined, as well as upgradeable RAM and storage.

It's a compact computer that can do a lot of things. It's a great productivity machine, but it can also handle some light gaming thanks to its relatively powerful integrated GPU. Plus, with a good range of ports, there's not a lot to complain about here.

Minisforum MS-A1 Pricing and availability

The Minisforum MS-A1 was launched on July 23, 2024, after a brief pre-sale period. It's available straight from Minisforum, though some of the company's products have shown up on Amazon in the past, so this might end up there too.

Pricing officially starts at $309 for the barebones version, without an OS, CPU, RAM, or storage, though this model is currently discounted to $259. If you get the fully equipped model like I did, that costs $909, and includes an AMD Ryzen 7 8700G, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and Windows 11 Pro. That model is also currently discounted to $729.

Specifications CPU AMD Ryzen 7 8700G Graphics AMD Radeon 780M (integrated) Memory 32GB DDR5-5200 Storage 1TB PCIe 4.0 Motherboard AMD A300 motherboard Ports Rear: 1x USB4 (40Gbps), 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x DP 2.0, 1x OCuLink, 2x 2.5Gbps Ethernet; Front: 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1x 3.5mm headphone jack Expansion Slots 4 M.2 slots (2x PCIe 4.0 x4, 1x PCIe 4.0 x1, 1x PCIe 3.0 x4)0; 2x SODIMM DDR5 slots Display None Operating System Windows 11 Case Custom Dimension 192x190x51mm Networking Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, 2.5Gbps Ethernet Case cooling Dual-fan, quad heat pipe system PSU 240W, external Speakers None Price $309 (barebones)/$909 (equipped) Expand

It's a great all-purpose machine

One of the things I like about the Minisforum MS-A1 is that it comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 8700G, which is a very good all-rounder as far as processors go. The CPU itself is more than fast enough for all kinds of day-to-day tasks, including some image editing, but the fact that we also have AMD's RDNA 3 GPU cores means it also has very solid GPU performance. For example, editing photos in Lightroom, this PC took about 45 seconds to apply the AI denoise filter on a 24MP RAW photo, and I tried doing this to 7 pictures in a row with no significant variance.

But of course, it can also be used for gaming, It won't run the latest AAA games at Ultra settings, but if you want to be able to play most games and you don't need the fanciest graphics, this works toally fine. I tried playing Apex Legends in medium to high settings and Quad HD resolution, and it ran at a very stable 60FPS aside from the initial drop (it was around 40FPS while I was in the air looking down at the world). Bioshock Remastered (an admittedly old game) ran at max settings at a framerate usually ranging from 100FPS to 140FPS.

Gaming isn't the main focus here, but you can definitely get by with it if it's just an occasional hobby. I did run the usual benchmarks, too, with the results below:

Minisforum MS-A1 Ryzen 7 8700G, Radeon 780M Minisforum AtomMan X7 Ti (Core Ultra 9 185H, Intel Arc graphics Minisforum AtomMan G7 Pt (Ryzen 9 7945HX, Radeon RX 7600M XT) PCMark 10 7,590 7,311 9,336 Geekbench 6 (single/multi) 2,669 / 13,607 2,587 / 13,577 2,911 / 16,729 Cinebench 2024 (single/multi) 107 / 979 112 / 1,061 114 / 1,693 3DMark Steel Nomad (Light/Regular) 2,770 / 473 2,824 / 668 10,059 / 2,271 CrossMark 1,801 / 1,696 / 2,086 / 1,386 1,855 / 2,036 / 1,870 / 2,397 / 1,614

Oddly enough, the Minisforum MS-A1 fell a little short of the AtomMan X7 Ti, which has a mobile processor. That hasn't been reflective of my experience, though, since Adobe Lightroom ran the AI Denoise filter much faster on this machine, and that's a heavy GPU-bound task. Similarly, gaming was much smoother on this machine compared to the X7 Ti. Of course, it's still nowhere near what you get with a dedicated CPU and GPU like the AtomMan G7 Pt.

Plenty of ports and room for expansion

If you do find that the performance isn't enough for you, you have options. Since this PC uses a socketed desktop processor, you can swap it for another AM5-compatible CPU, including the Ryzen 9000 series after a BIOS update. And because the computer has an OCuLink port (on top of USB4), you can also plug in an external GPU and use that high bandwidth to get much more gaming performance. Plus, both the RAM and storage are also upgradeable, with two SODIMM slots and four M.2 slots giving you a lot of room for more. You can get up to 16TB of storage across the four SSD slots.

In fact, connectivity is pretty great for this relatively small chassis. On top of those two ports, you have HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.0, and five USB Type-A ports, three with 10Gbps speeds and two with USB 2.0 speeds. There are also two 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports to handle some serious networking needs, so connectivity overall is pretty great here. The absence of an SD card reader feels a bit odd, though.

What I don't like

It's still a bit large