If you're looking for a powerful PC that won't take up a lot of space, this one from Minisforum is going to be it. The NAB9 Plus not only features an Intel Core i9 processor, but it also packs 32GB of RAM, along with 1TB of internal SSD storage.

Furthermore, you get Intel's Iris Xe graphics, and a variety of ports for excellent connectivity. The best part is that it's not all that expensive right now thanks to a special discount that knocks $116 off, bringing the price down to its lowest at $463.

What's great about Minisforum NAB9 Plus?

There are a lot of mini PC options out there, but we think Minisforum has some of the best options available, offering a strong lineup that caters to a variety of users. The NAB9 Plus features an Intel Core i9 processor that's paired with 32GB of DDR4 RAM.

Furthermore, you get 1TB of internal SSD storage that's expandable up to 4TB. If you need even more storage, there's a SATA port within the case that will allow you to connect another drive. And as far as graphics performance goes, you're getting Intel's Iris Xe, which is pretty good for an integrated solution.

What's great is that if you need more power, you can always hook up an external graphics card using the OCuLink. For the most part, using this should allow you to tackle a variety of high-end projects, and even play games with top-tier performance. Of course, external graphics cards aren't cheap, so that's something to be aware of.

In addition to the above, you also get a variety of ports, with Thunderbolt 4, DisplayPort, and HDMI. Furthermore, you get two Ethernet jacks, four USB-A ports, the aforementioned OCuLink, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3. With so many ports, connectivity really isn't a problem. And you can even connect multiple monitors if you need to stretch your screen real estate.

Overall, not a bad setup considering that this all comes in the form of a mini PC. It's compact, powerful, and also affordable with its current discount that knocks $116 off. Just be sure to grab it while you can and clip the digital coupon before check out to save.