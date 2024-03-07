MINISFORUM UM773 Lite $312 $530 Save $218 This compact mini PC delivers a great starting point if you're looking to build a new PC that doesn't take up a lot of room. The PC is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 processor and as far as other components go, the device can handle up to 32GB RAM and up to 2TB of storage using the M.2 slot. You can also add more storage, up to 2TB using a 2.5-inch SATA HDD. $312 at Amazon

If you've ever thought about building your own PC but didn't want to deal with all the headaches of choosing all your parts from scratch, then this mini PC is going to be a great option, providing a solid foundation for a powerful PC. This mini PC comes with a case, motherboard and processor installed, and the only thing you need to add is the RAM and internal storage.

Once built, it can be used for a variety of applications, becoming your gaming PC, work station or even a NAS. While this model typically comes priced at a whopping $529.90, it's now being discounted by 41%, dropping the price down to just $311.92 for a limited time.

What's great about this Minisforum UM773 Lite?

What makes this mini PC great is that it packs a lot of power in an extremely compact size. The PC also comes with the main components already built into the device, requiring very little in terms of additional installation. As far as the specifications, this model comes with a AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor with 8 cores and 16 threads that can clock up to 4.75Ghz. In addition, the motherboard also packs an integrated Radeon 680M graphics card, which is capable of outputting at 8K at 60Hz or out to two displays at 4K at 60Hz.

In addition, the mini PC features a wealth of ports like two USB-C, four USB-A, Ethernet, HDMI, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Furthermore, you'll also get further connectivity with support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. Overall, this is a fantastic PC package if you're looking to go small and have a lot of power. Remember, while the motherboard and processor are in place, you'll still need to purchase RAM and internal storage. When it comes to storage, you can utilize any M.2 SSDs, and with RAM, the device supports DDR5 up to 64GB. Also, don't forget to pick up a copy of Windows too.

For the most part, you really can't go wrong with this model, and while it's not pre-built, you're getting a lot of value here, and a chance to build a PC of your own. So be sure to grab it while you can, because at this price, this deal won't last long.