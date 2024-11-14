I've been a big fan of Minisforum's mini PCs (especially the AtomMan X7 Ti), and when the company launched the V3 tablet a few months ago, I was instantly intrigued. There are so few high-end Windows tablets out there, and to see one powered by AMD Ryzen processors was certainly interesting.

Now that I've finally had the chance to try it out, I'm somewhat disappointed. It's not a terrible device necessarily, but so much of what it does needs to be perfected, and devices like Microsoft's Surface tablet have had this figured out for years. The design isn't overly impressive, and neither is the performance for the most part. It just shows how much more complex it is to build a good laptop than a desktop computer, and Minisforum still has a lot to learn.

About this review: Minisforum sent us the V3 tablet for the purpose of this review. The company had no input in its content.

Solid Windows tablet Minisforum V3 But there's a lot to improve 6.5 / 10 $889 $975 Save $86 With a large 14-inch display and solid processing power, the Minisforum V3 comes close to being a good laptop replacement, but issues like performance on battery life and some odd design choices make it harder to recommend. CPU AMD Ryzen 7 8840U GPU AMD Radeon Graphics 780M (integrated) Display type IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, 165Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3, 500 nits Display (Size, Resolution) 14 inches, 2560x1600 RAM 32GB LPDDR5-6400 Storage 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD Battery 50.82Wh Charge speed 65W charger included Ports 2x USB4, 1x USB-C (with VLink), 1x full-size SD card reader, 3.5mm headphone jack Operating System Windows 11 Webcam Front: 2MP with Windows Hello; Rear: 5MP Cellular connectivity None Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Form factor 2-in-1 (Detachable) Dimensions 12.52x8.42x0.39 inches ( 318x213.8x9.8mm) Weight 2.05 pounds (930 grams) Speakers Quad stereo speakers Colors Black Price Starting at $975 Pros 14-inch display is good for work and has a great anti-reflective coating

Keyboard is surprisingly solid

Good port selection for a tablet Cons AMD processors are terrible on battery

The kickstand should be built-in

Cameras aren't great Expand $889 at Minisforum $949 at Amazon

Minisforum V3: Pricing and availability

The Minisforum V3 was made available to preorder on April 15, 2024, and it's been available directly from Minisforum's website ever since. It's also available through Amazon.

Pricing officially starts at $975 for the tablet alone, but Minisforum's website currently has it discounted to $889, while Amazon is selling the tablet with the keyboard accessory for $949.

What I like

The screen

Close

Potentially the best thing about the Minisforum V3 is its display. Not many tablets exist with 14-inch screens, and I do think it's a little too big for a tablet, but it does help make this a solid laptop replacement. I have trouble using anything other than my desktop monitor these days, but this is a decently large screen.

I was surprised at how easily visible the screen was in broad daylight

More importantly, though, Minisforum did a great job with the coating for this screen, which has a soft anti-reflective finish that makes it great for outdoor use. When I was taking pictures of the tablet outside, I was surprised at how easily visible the screen was in broad daylight, and the reflections didn't bother me at all.

It's also a screen with very solid color reproduction. Minisforum touts 100% coverage of DCI-P3, and sure enough, that's very close to what I saw in my tests.

The resolution and high refresh rate are nice, too, so the screen looks pretty good all around. It gets just past 500 nits of brightness, too, though the contrast could be a bit higher. The blacks get a little too bright at max brightness.

Image credit: XDA

It has a good supply of ports for a tablet