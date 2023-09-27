Key Takeaways Minisforum has announced the upcoming release of the V3, a 2-in-1 tablet/laptop hybrid powered by AMD Ryzen 8000 processors with impressive tech specs.

Shenzhen, China-based specialized system builder Minisforum has announced a new 2-in-1 tablet/laptop hybrid, powered by AMD Ryzen 8000 'Hawk Point' processors with 22-28W TDP configurations. Known as the Minisforum V3, the device was originally teased last month, but the company has now revealed some of its key tech specs. The V3 is expected to run Windows 11 and focus on artificial intelligence, but what that entails remains to be seen.

As per the official press release (via WCCFTech), the Minisforum V3 will feature a QHD+ display with a 165Hz refresh rate, contained in a 14-inch chassis. It will also reportedly have a fingerprint scanner integrated into the power button, and support Windows Hello facial recognition. In terms of connectivity options, the device will support Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, and pack an impressive array of ports and sockets, including 2x USB4, 1x 3.5mm audio jack, 1x SD UHS-II, and 1x Type-C DP-in only.

Image: Minisforum (via WCCFTech)

The Minisforum V3 will sport a 50Wh+ battery that the company claims will offer "extended usage without constant recharging, perfect for on-the-go professionals and content creators." For audio, the V3 will have two high speakers and two low speakers, while imaging options will include a 2MP front camera and a 5MP rear-facing shooter. The device is said to ship with "6400 MHz of storage speed" that should deliver blazing fast data access. It will also support stylus input, thanks to its compatibility with MPP2.0 stylus technology. While the aforementioned hardware specifications sound interesting, Minisforum says they are preliminary and are subject to change.

In addition to announcing the specs, Minisforum also released product renders that seem to show a rectangular device with an industrial design language, including rounded corners and squared-off edges. A few of the ports and sockets are visible on the right edge, and the company also says that the two air inlet vents at the back will be "decorated with numerous small round holes."

Minisforum did not reveal an exact release date for the V3, but it is expected to be launched "early next year" alongside the Ryzen 8000 'Hawk Point' announcement. The company did not offer any hints about its price either, so it will be interesting to see if it will carry a compelling price-tag that could make it a success in a niche market.