If you're looking for a powerful tablet that can really handle pretty much anything that you throw at it, there aren't going to be too many options out there. Most folks would probably suggest an iPad or Android tablet, but going with one that's running Windows is probably going to be a far better option thanks to its versatility. Microsoft's Surface Pro has pretty much dominated this space for some years now, but it looks like a newcomer could be looking to take the crown.

Miniforums has announced that its V3 tablet is coming to the US, slated to make its retail debut on April 25. If you've never heard of this company, they've been around for some time, offering compact mini PCs with a lot of different options. This will be the brand's first venture into the Windows tablet market, and from the looks of it, it's trying to convince some Surface Pro users to switch.

This tablet could be the perfect storm

Source: Minisforum

The news comes via Liliputing with the news first being announced through the Minisforum website. Perhaps what's more exciting than the announcement is that there's an actual release date attached, which is set for April 25. Furthermore, those that are interested can even pre-order the tablet direct from the Minisforum store. The retail price of the unit will come in at $1499, and it will come with a magnetic keyboard. During its pre-order phase, the store is running a special promotion that will lower the price down to $1199 and will throw in a screen protector, stylus, and laptop sleeve.

As far as specifications go, you're getting a 14-inch 16:10 screen with a 165Hz refresh rate, P3 color gamut, and up to 500 nits of brightness. In addition, it comes powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 8840U processor that's paired with 32GB RAM, and 1TB of internal storage. As far as connectivity goes, you're looking at a pretty good selection with three USB-C, one SD card slot, 3.5 audio jack, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3. Of course, you'll also get two cameras, with a 2MP front-facing with support for Windows Hello and 5MP rear camera.

For the most part, this tablet does seem quite interesting, and the pricing is relatively fair. But it's hard to tell whether this is going to really be able to tip the scales in the company's favor, especially with the upcoming release of Surface Pro 10s with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite SoCs. Of course, if you're not looking to spend too much, you can always go with a Surface Pro 9, which is being heavily discounted right now too. Of course, we'll just have to wait and see for now. But if you're interested, head to the website to preorer your V3 tablet today.