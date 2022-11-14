There have been some amazing early Black Friday Day deals so far, but it looks like things are getting even better with the latest promotion from Mint Mobile. The wireless carrier is now offering up to three months of service for free when purchasing any of its three-month plans. That means you'll get six months of service for the price of three. In addition, if you buy a handset and six months of service, you'll get an additional six months for free, which is an incredible deal.

Mint Mobile is a wireless carrier that recently experienced a rebirth thanks to actor and part owner Ryan Reynolds. Since 2019, Reynolds has starred in many of the carrier's commercials, featuring light-hearted humor. The carrier offers wireless plans that start as low as $15 per month and can go as high as $30 per month, which includes unlimited talk and text, 35GB of data, and coverage nationwide. The plans even have additional perks like free calling to Canada and Mexico, and the ability to use your data how you want, like tethering a phone and using it as a hotspot. Since Mint Mobile is a prepaid wireless carrier, there aren't any contracts and if you don't like the service, you can just cancel. The service is fairly reliable since it runs off of T-Mobile's wireless network and if you're not confident, you can always use the coverage checker found on the carrier's website. Best of all, the company offers a seven-day money-back guarantee, meaning that if you don't like it, for any reason, it will refund you 100 percent of what you paid for the service and any equipment. The promotion will run from November 14 and will end on January 15. If there is one caveat to the deal, you must be a new subscriber. If you're interested, you can check out the promotion, happening for a limited time, using the link below.

Source: Mint Mobile