Google Pixel 7 Google Pixel 7 series $299 $599 Save $300 The Google Pixel 7 offers a fantastic set of specifications, and it's also backed by some of the best Android software features available. Furthermore, you get timely updates, well ahead of the competition. $299 at Mint Mobile

There's a reason why the Google Pixel 7 is part of our list that makes it one of the best Android handsets of 2023. The Pixel 7 offers excellent hardware, a unique design, and has an amazing set of software features that can't be found on other Android devices. Furthermore, you get the latest Android updates first, ensuring that you'll never be behind when it comes to feature and security updates. While this handset retails for $599, thanks to an incredible promotion from Mint Mobile, it can now be had for just $299 for a limited time.

In order to take advantage of this promotion, you'll need to port in an existing number to the carrier and also sign up for at least six months of service with Mint Mobile. The wireless carrier currently offers four different plans, each offering different amounts of data. You can choose from 4GB per month, 10GB per month, 15GB per month, or an unlimited plan. Each plan will include unlimited calls and text, 5G data, and free international calling to Canada and Mexico.

If all of that wasn't enough, Mint Mobile's current promotion offers six months of free wireless service with the purchase of six months of service. That means when you pay for six months, you'll be getting a full year, which quite frankly, is an amazing deal. So if you were to go for the 4GB per month plan, you'd get the Pixel 7, plus a year of wireless cellular service for just $389. If you're located in the United States, this promotion is quite a steal. Just remember, you'll want to grab it while you can, as the promotion is only for a limited time.