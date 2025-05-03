I love the speed and power of modern laptops because my apps load instantly, and I can open countless browser tabs without lag. I also appreciate their incredible gaming performance and the ability to handle the latest AAA titles.

While laptops have gotten slimmer and more powerful, manufacturers have been phasing out certain features we once took for granted to save space. We must now use USB hubs and other laptop accessories to achieve the same functionality that was once standard on most models. This is why I miss these five obsolete features that I wish were on my current laptop.

Related Ignoring these 5 maintenance tasks is why my laptop is such a mess I ignored many maintenance tasks, and now my laptop is slow and insecure. Here's how you can avoid turning your laptop into a mess.

5 Optical drive

Physical media rocks