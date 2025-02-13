If you don’t keep your MacBook clean, it’s bound to end up at the repair shop. And while reaching for the nearest cleaning supplies might seem like the solution, think again. One time, I decided to clean my Mac and ended up with an unresponsive trackpad, screen stains, and an expensive repair bill. You’d think I’d learn from the first mistake, but I didn’t become wiser until after two more disasters.

Cleaning your device isn’t just about maintaining aesthetics; dust clogs vents and causes overheating, while harsh cleaning chemicals can damage the screen. To help you extend your MacBook’s lifespan, here are four mistakes I made while cleaning mine so you can avoid them.

4 Using the wrong cleaning products

The wrong cleaning products can damage your screen