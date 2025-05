Building a network-attached storage (NAS) system is much like a desktop PC since mostly the same parts are used, albeit with slightly different drives. Just like a desktop PC, there are some mistakes one can easily make without realizing it, and I've been there a few times with my earlier custom NAS builds. Here are some things you should bear in mind to ensure you avoid any potential pitfalls!

4 Don't use desktop-class drives

It's not worth the savings