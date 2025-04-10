Purchasing parts for your PC build can prove challenging if you're not entirely sure what all the jargon means, and this is your first system. Even something as simple as the PC case needs to be perfectly suited to the rest of your chosen hardware to ensure compatibility. I've built more PCs than I could recall, mostly during my few years working at an IT repair shop while studying at college, and I've made some mistakes over the decades. Here are some of the mistakes you can make when buying a PC case so you won't waste time and money.

5 Not supporting the motherboard

Form factors are everything