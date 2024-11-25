Virtual machines (VMs) are important elements of modern IT infrastructure, offering flexibility and efficiency. Since many organizations depend on VMs for proper workflow, backing them up properly is essential. A single misstep during the backup process can lead to data loss, service downtime, or corrupted virtual machines. You then have to set up another VM from scratch.

To keep your VM functional and your data safe, here are seven common mistakes that you should avoid during backup.

7 Treating snapshots as backups

Snapshots are not actual backups

Many users treat VM snapshots as a complete backup, but in reality, snapshots are just the point-in-time image of the virtual machine, which can be used for rollbacks during testing. It is wrong to assume snapshots are a backup because they are stored in similar storage as the VM. In reality, if the VM's primary storage fails, that means snapshots are also gone with it. In fact, storing the snapshots can degrade your VM performance as they take up unnecessary disk space and use the processing power.

Instead of relying on snapshots, use dedicated backup tools to make a proper backup of your VM and store it offsite so that you can restore it in case of hardware failure.

6 Using guest OS to back up

Backing up within guest OS neglects critical VM components

A common mistake that users make is backing up the VM through the guest operating system. It might seem convenient to do so, but it isn't efficient and reliable in any way because it doesn't include the entire VM. It doesn't include the VM's metadata, configuration, and dependencies. When you perform a backup from within the guest operating system, you are only backing up the files that are stored on the virtual hard drive. This means that any files located in the virtual machine's memory or on other types of storage will not be backed up.

Even if you back up with the guest OS, complete VM restoration will be impossible because critical VM settings or dependencies may be missing. Moreover, using the guest OS to create a backup can be time-consuming and error-prone if you're in a multi-VM environment.

What you can do instead is use the dedicated backup programs for VMs, which can access and take a backup of all the files. This will ensure that you don't have to manually perform any restoration.

5 Backing up without shutting down or pausing the VM

Hot backups can cause data inconsistencies

Many modern backup solutions support live VM backups. However, not pausing or shutting down the VM while the backup process is going on can lead to data inconsistencies and incomplete backups. It can also lead to corrupted backups and may create problems with restoration. This is especially risky when backing up databases where transfers happen frequently.

It is best to schedule downtime for backups. If that's not possible, choose a robust backup solution that accounts for dynamic changes and integrates application-aware processing.

4 Failing to account for VM dependencies

Ignoring shared resources can lead to incomplete or unusable backups

Virtual Machines often depend on shared resources like network configuration, hard disk storage, other VMs, and more. Many users make the mistake of ignoring these dependencies while backing up their VMs, often resulting in failed restoration. Even if the VM is restored, it might be unusable or misconfigured.

So, it is always important to perform a dependency analysis before starting a VM backup. This will ensure the VM works smoothly upon restoration.

3 Backing up to a single location

Storing data only in a single location makes it vulnerable

One of the classic mistakes that most users make is backing up the VM to a single location, and that too on a hard disk. This action negates the whole purpose of a backup, as a hard disk failure, ransomware attack, or any other mishap can lead to complete data loss with no option for restoration.

It is always advised to follow the 3-2-1 rule when backing up anything, including VMs. There should be three copies of your backup, stored on two types of platforms (hardware-based and cloud storage), and one copy of the backup should be far away from the location of the VM. This way, you ensure that one backup copy is always available and can be restored in case of emergency.

2 Not encrypting backups

Unencrypted backups are always at risk of unauthorized access

Cyberattacks are always on the rise, and in such times, it's too risky to keep your VM backup unencrypted. Just imagine that your VM's backup with sensitive data lands in the wrong hands, leading to data theft, financial loss, extortion, reputational damage, and more.

You should always encrypt your backups with a strong encryption algorithm. Use a backup tool that offers built-in encryption. Also, ensure that the decryption keys are stored securely away from the backup files.

1 Not backing up regularly

Another mistake that most users make is not backing up their VM regularly. This results in outdated restoration and significant data loss in the case of VM failures. Therefore, it is advised to automate the backup process with a daily, weekly, or monthly schedule, depending on your organizational needs. This will ensure minimal data loss and up to date restoration when applicable.

Backup smarter, not harder

Backing up a VM isn't just another IT chore. It's an important task, primarily if you or your organization heavily depend on it. By avoiding the listed mistakes, you can create a secure backup that ensures data is safe, secure, and readily available. You should always remember that a reliable backup is your best insurance against unexpected VM failures or accidents.