In an ideal world, we'd all be building perfectly balanced PCs with the right CPU and GPU combo in every single build. But, we don't live in that world. We exist in one overflowing with data overload, plagued with persistent misinformation, and always short on time. This often leads to making the wrong choice when pairing your CPU and GPU, and building a PC that's severely held back from its maximum potential.

Contrary to what you might assume, there are more ways than one to mess up pairing your CPU and GPU. Fortunately, these mistakes can be easily avoided if you know more about CPU and GPU bottlenecking, platform longevity, compatibility, and how different use cases stress your CPU and GPU differently.

6 Buying an ultra-budget GPU for your powerful CPU

Avoid entry-level discrete graphics cards

You could have your reasons for buying a super-budget graphics card. Maybe you don't have any need for a gaming PC or you simply want a cheap GPU for casual browsing and office work. But, if that's the case, you should much rather settle for an APU or use the onboard graphics on your CPU.

You'll end up spending more in total when you upgrade your graphics card to jump from 1080p to 1440p gaming.

Even in cases where you're building an entry-level gaming PC, it's much better to go with a decent budget graphics card rather than saving money and regretting it later. Even if your gaming needs are tame right now, you'll end up spending more in total when you upgrade your graphics card to jump from 1080p to 1440p gaming.

Besides, if you're already building a PC with a strong mid-range, 6-core CPU, it doesn't make sense to hold it back by pairing it with a weak GPU. It would make more sense to spend a bit more to pick a mid-range GPU that can go toe-to-toe with your sufficiently powerful CPU.

5 Buying an entry-level CPU for your high-end GPU

Don't overlook your CPU even if you're only gaming

Going to the other extreme can be just as punishing for the performance of your PC. You might think that you could get away with an entry-level CPU if you're gaming on 1440p or 4K, blowing all your budget on your graphics card. But, even at these higher resolutions, you still need a decent level of CPU performance to keep up with your high-end graphics card. In fact, for some users, it might be the year to upgrade to 8-core CPUs, considering their benefits in multitasking, productivity, and heavy gaming.

Bottlenecking is a reality on every single PC in the world. But, the only time you need to worry about it is when you pair a starter CPU with a high-end RTX 40 series or AMD RX 7000 series GPU. You might not feel it, but you'll be leaving a lot of performance on the table. Some modern games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Alan Wake 2 have started showing 90%+ utilization even on 8-core CPUs. So, striking the right balance when choosing your CPU is more crucial than ever.

4 Buying a CPU with no upgrade path

The right performance combo isn't enough

Let's say you've concluded that the Ryzen 5 5600X is the perfect pairing for your RTX 4070 gaming PC. It might well be the perfect combo but is it the right one? Being an AM4 processor, there's no upgrade path if you want to move to new CPU generation down the line. AM4 is a dead platform, and all current and future CPUs will only be available for AMD's new AM5 platform. So, you're effectively putting a ceiling on the life of your PC.

If you're building a PC from scratch, there's almost no reason to go with AM4.

Platform longevity matters differently to different people, but if you're building a PC from scratch, there's almost no reason to go with AM4. Except saving a few bucks, it's all filled with downsides — sacrificing performance, paying more later to upgrade to a new platform, and suffering the hassle involved.

3 Buying an overkill CPU for gaming

You don't need 12 cores for gaming

The CPU might be important for gaming, but you should never go overboard — buying a beefy processor will not magically boost your FPS, it'll just be money down the drain. If all you're doing on your PC is gaming, you should only buy the latest 6-core or 8-core CPUs. Anything more powerful than that will only benefit you if you're also dabbling into workloads such as video editing, 3D rendering, virtualization, and more.

At higher resolutions, your high-end CPU would become even more pointless.

If you have an upper mid-range or high-end GPU, chances are that you're gaming at 1440p or 4K resolution. Typically, games tend to become more GPU-limited at these resolutions, so your high-end CPU would become even more pointless. So, it's recommended to use your budget wisely — ideally buying a modern 6-core CPU and a strong GPU for a gaming PC.

Otherwise, you can go for the best productivity CPU you can fit into your budget, such as the Ryzen 9 7900 or Core i9 14900K.