Case fans are often ignored in favor of other PC components when building a new PC. After all, they come pre-installed on most PC cases, and just seem to work as intended. When you're buying more case fans for your PC, however, you might find it hard to differentiate between various models or sift through specs that you never cared about. This can result in hasty purchase decisions, leading to mistakes that are easily avoidable.

Buying the right case fans for your PC is essential to ensuring optimum cooling, noise levels, and esthetics. If you know what not to do, you're already on your way to avoiding 99% of the mistakes people make when choosing case fans. Let's look at each of those six mistakes, so you can make buying case fans less of a hassle.

Related Do you need to upgrade your PC's case fans? The case fans are essential for a cool-running PC, but do you really need to upgrade them?

6 Buying cheap fans with questionable build quality

Ball bearings can be noisy

Not all case fans are made equal. If you're shopping for extra fans for the first time, you might go on Amazon, sort the listings by price, and get one of the cheapest ones available. This approach can hurt performance on your PC, especially in terms of noise levels, since many cheap-quality fans can have ball bearings that are noisier than, say, fluid dynamic bearings (FDB) found on more expensive models.

Sometimes, it can be tough to tell whether a fan uses ball bearings or FDB from the product page alone, so it's best to read the manufacturer's website or look for reviews on the particular model. You might have to spend slightly more on silent fans, but the gains over the lifetime of the fans easily offset the small premium. Plus, the added benefit of high-quality fans lasting longer is also worth considering.