The world of smart home devices is awesome but a little bit scary, given the many different competing connectivity standards. Building your own smart home hub is a great way to control multiple standards from the same box. One of the most compatible wireless connectivity standards is Zigbee,a low-power wireless protocol for networking IoT devices, although it's not that widely used anymore.

That low-power requirement means tiny batteries can power Zigbee devices, so it's often used for wireless door and window sensors. It uses the 2.4GHz frequency bands, so it can sometimes conflict with your Wi-Fi. It connects as a mesh network, with messages relayed across the mesh until they reach the device it's meant for. It can be a little frustrating to set up, mainly because there is a specific order to add devices, and adding more devices at a later date often means resetting everything and starting again.

7 Ignoring EMI and other planning issues

The 2.4GHz bands get crowded, especially with a smart home full of devices