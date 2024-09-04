If you've been building PCs for a while, you already know it's easy to overlook seemingly unimportant details during the assembly process. For a first-time builder, these mistakes can be the difference between a no-hiccup build and a hunk of junk. If you're unaware of what you could have done wrong, you'll likely assume that your brand-new PC is somehow faulty.

Instead of scrambling to look up RMA information for your new components, take a moment to look a bit deeper into these common rookie mistakes. This might save you hours of trouble and needless panic, and restore your perfectly healthy PC to its rightful state.

6 No power due to loose or missing cables

Ensure all connections are secure

In addition to the fact that there are quite a few cables to connect when building a PC, connecting some cables requires more force than others. These are typically the 24-pin motherboard power, GPU power, and even CPU power cables. If any of these cables are not fully inserted at the PSU or motherboard end, your PC will not receive power to crucial components, and you'll think that something is DOA (dead on arrival).

I once forgot to install the additional EPS power cable for the CPU, and took hours to figure out why the PC wasn't booting up.

Sometimes, a few of the front I/O ports might not work, and you'd wrongly assume that the case is faulty. What might have happened is one of the front USB connectors might have come loose on the motherboard. Other times, you can forget to connect some cables entirely. For instance, I once forgot to install the additional EPS power cable for the CPU, and took hours to figure out why the PC wasn't booting up.

5 Your new SSD needs to be initialized

SSD not detected? Relax, it's not broken

If you've installed a brand-new SSD in your new PC build (instead of using your previous drive), you might be scratching your head when your PC fails to recognize it. This typically happens with secondary storage when you boot into your operating system for the first time and don't see the secondary drive listed on your system.

A simple oversight can easily lead you to believe that your new SSD is faulty and needs a replacement.

If you've installed your SSD correctly, the first thing you should do is initialize your SSD in Disk Management. You simply need to select the partition type (GPT or MBR) and your drive will be formatted and ready to use within seconds. A simple oversight can easily lead you to believe that your new SSD is faulty and needs a replacement. What it needs is just a few hygiene steps that are part of every new PC build.

4 PC not booting due to improperly inserted RAM

The click doesn't mean it's 100% in