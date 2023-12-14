Key Takeaways Mistral AI's new Mixtral 8x7B model utilizes a mixture of experts technique for natural-sounding speech, outperforming Llama 2 70B and GPT 3.5 in benchmarks.

Mixtral 8x7B offers impressive features such as multilingual support, code generation, and the ability to handle up to 32k tokens. It can be run on small-scale PCs without the need for powerful hardware.

However, unlike other LLMs, Mixtral 8x7B lacks content filters, which may attract scrutiny from policymakers and regulators. Mistral AI is also working on additional projects to strengthen its position in the LLM community.

Mistral AI, a leading large language model (LLM) developer focused on creating open-source artificial intelligence, recently unveiled its new Mistral 8x7B model. This model uses a mixture of experts technique to achieve fluid, natural-sounding speech in response to human input. Additionally, Guillaume Lample, co-founder and Chief Scientist at Mistral AI revealed a series of benchmarks that claim 8x7B can outperform both Llama 2 70B and GPT 3.5.

Google’s OpenAI has historically been the gold standard for LLMs. However, Mistral AI is here to change that with a fully open-source, open-weight model that exceeds OpenAI’s GPT 3.5 model in most benchmarks. Mistral released its new Mixtral 8x7B model using an Apache 2.0 license. It’s currently in version 0.1. However, early adopters are stunned by its speed and accuracy. Like the previous iteration of Mixtral, it uses a sparse mixture of experts (SMoE) model.

Mixtral 8x7B can handle up to 32k tokens of context, can speak English, Spanish, French, Italian, and German, can generate code, and can follow instructions well enough to earn a score of 8.3 on the MT benchmark. These features are superb for current LLMs, roughly in line with OpenAI’s GPT 3.5 or Meta’s Llama 2 models.

One of the most remarkable features of Mixtral 8x7B is its small digital footprint. Unlike other models, which require powerful hardware to run effectively, Mixtral 8x7B can be run on small-scale PCs with no discrete GPUs.

Mixtral 8x7B also lacks the usual “safety guardrails” present in other LLMs. Other LLMs like OpenAI and Llama 2 have strict content filters that reject the generation of messages that the parent companies have designated as harmful. However, Mixtral 8x7B has no such feature in place. This could also become a double-edged sword for Mistral as policymakers and regulators may seek to clamp down on their model harder since it lacks the traditional content filters. While you can deploy Mixtral 8x7B on the ChatGPT competitor HuggingFace’s interface, HuggingFace has a content filter.

Mistral is also working on several AI-related projects to bolster their standing in the wider LLM community. These projects include an alpha version of Mistral-medium via HyperWrite’s API. These developments suggest that Mistral is working on a larger, more stable version of Mistral’s LLM that can be used for more complex generation projects.

Overall, Mistral AI's newest creation is a step in the right direction for LLMs. You can try out Mixtral 8x7B using HuggingFace's chatbot or run it natively on your PC using LM Studio and a powerful GPU. If you're interested in large language models, Mistral AI should be on your radar!