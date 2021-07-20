Download: MIUI 12.5 beta is now available for the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max & Note 10S

Xiaomi has been doing a decent job of rolling out its latest software release — MIUI 12.5 — to its vast portfolio of devices. Over the last few weeks, the company has rolled out MIUI 12.5 stable updates for the Mi 10T, the Mi 10T Pro, and the POCO X3 Pro. Older devices like the Redmi K20 Pro have also received beta releases, giving users a chance to experience the updated software ahead of the stable rollout. Two devices in the popular Redmi Note 10 series are also getting MIUI 12.5 beta updates now, and you can download the builds from the link below if you wish to try it out.

The MIUI 12.5 beta update for the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and the Note 10S has already started rolling out to users in India. The update brings a host of new changes, including new Super wallpapers, new nature-inspired system sounds, a revamped notes app, enhanced privacy features, and more.

If you’d like to try MIUI 12.5 on your Note 10 Pro Max or Note 10S, you can download the beta build from the links below. Do note that since it’s a Mi Pilot release, you won’t be able to flash it using the local update method unless your Mi account is authorized. You can, however, flash it using a custom recovery like TWRP. If you’re not familiar with the process, you can follow the instructions given in this post.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max XDA Forums || Redmi Note 10S XDA Forums

Download MIUI 12.5 beta for the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max & Note 10S