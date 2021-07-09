Download: MIUI 12.5 beta is now available for the Redmi K20 Pro in India

After releasing MIUI 12.5 stable updates for the Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro, and the POCO X3 Pro in India over the last few weeks, Xiaomi has now started rolling out a beta build for the Redmi K20 Pro. The update brings a host of new features to the popular flagship killer, including new functionality in the Notes app, status bar/notification shade updates, and much more.

If you’d like to try MIUI 12.5 on your Redmi K20 Pro ahead of the stable rollout, you can download the beta build from the link below. Do note that since it’s a Mi Pilot release, you won’t be able to flash it using the local update method unless your Mi account is authorized. You can, however, flash it using a custom recovery like TWRP. If you’re not familiar with the process, you can follow the instructions given in this post to get started.

Redmi K20 Pro XDA Forums

The changelog for the MIUI 12.5 beta update for the Redmi K20 Pro is as follows:

New: Response to gestures is now instant.

New: With 20 times more rendering power, there are now few limits to what you can see on your screen.

New: With custom device model adjustments, any phone becomes faster after the upgrade.

Optimization: MIUI became lighter, faster, and more durable.

Notes] New: Compose mind maps with complex structures. New: New tools for doodling and sketching. New: Press and hold a sketch to adjust the strokes automatically. New: A gesture shortcut now allows you to create notes, tasks, and excerpts anywhere. New: Excerpts save text, URLs, and images to Notes in a few simple taps. New: Dynamic layouts bring the typography in Notes to a new level. All-new Notes.

Xiaomi Cloud New: Location info can be now reported automatically before the device is powered off

Status bar, Notification shade Fix: Lock screen notification animations froze after the device was unlocked using face data Fix: Notifications flashed in some cases Fix: Floating notifications weren’t displayed correctly in landscape mode Fix: Notification badges weren’t updated for incoming notifications on a locked device



Download MIUI 12.5 beta for the Redmi K20 Pro