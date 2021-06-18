Download: MIUI 12.5 update goes live for the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro

MIUI 12.5 is the newest version of Xiaomi’s custom skin. It was unveiled in December last year, and since then, it has slowly been making its way to eligible Redmi, Mi, and POCO phones. Last month, Xiaomi rolled out the new update to the MI 11. Now the company is expanding the rollout to two more phones: the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro. This is in line with Xiaomi’s update roadmap, which promised a MIUI 12.5 update for these phones in Q2 2021.

The Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro in Europe have started receiving the stable MIUI 12.5 update. The update is identified by the build number v12.5.1.0.RJDEUXM and weighs 2.9GB. Do note that both phones share a common MIUI build as, except for the primary camera, both are pretty much identical in every respect.

While not as big of a jump as MIUI 12 was from MIUI 11, MIUI 12.5 brings along many important changes, including new Super Wallpaper and Live Wallpapers, new system sounds inspired from jungles of Amazon and Africa, revamped Notes app, enhanced privacy features including clipboard access alerts, and more.

For now, the new update only seems to be rolling out to European models. However, it shouldn’t be too long before we see the update making its way to other markets, including India. Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro owners in Europe can look forward to receiving the update notification in the coming days. If you don’t want to wait for the automatic rollout, we have provided links for OTA zip and fastboot ROM below for you to manually flash this update.

Download MIUI 12.5 full OTA zip for the Mi 10T/Mi 10T Pro

Download MIUI 12.5 fastboot ROM for the Mi 10T/Mi 10T Pro

We also maintain a MIUI update tracker page where we post links to all the latest MIUI builds released by Xiaomi. Be sure to bookmark that page for future reference.