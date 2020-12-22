MIUI 12’s latest Geometry and Snow Mountain live wallpapers are now available for download

Xiaomi’s MIUI 12 packs several stunning live wallpapers, and the company keeps adding new options with every other update. Over the last few months, we’ve shared a couple of ports of these wallpapers that let you use them on any non-Xiaomi device. The latest MIUI 12 nightly brings two more additions and, as you’ve probably come to expect by now, XDA Recognized Contributor linuxct has managed to port the latest live wallpapers for use on any Android device.

The latest MIUI 12 live wallpaper port includes two new wallpapers: Geometry and Snow Mountain. As you can see in the attached tweets, the Snow Mountain wallpaper offers a unique unlock animation that zooms out of the peak when you unlock your device. The sky and scenery in the wallpaper change color based on the time of day, and it also features some subtle animations that are triggered when you swipe between pages on your homescreen.

Brrr, it’s so cold up here… I wonder how many people will want this brand new Snow Mountain Super Wallpaper 👀 This will be my last release of the year, and it’s coming really soon, so stay tuned! 😊 pic.twitter.com/CWaEQHXzBX — linuxct ❄️ (@linuxct) December 21, 2020

On the other hand, the Geometry wallpaper consists of a set of moving geometric shapes in various colors and opacity. The wallpaper has two versions, a bright one with a light blue background and a dark one with a black background. In both versions, the geometric shapes move around as you swipe through pages on your homescreen. However, unlike the Snow Mountain wallpaper, it doesn’t change colors based on the time of day.

It’s release time! Grab a hot drink, buckle up and get ready to immerse yourself in these brand new Super Wallpapers ports!❄️ Yes, you read that right: Apart from Snow Mountain, I have also managed to port the Geometry Live Wallpaper to any Android 8.0+ device! Thread below👇 pic.twitter.com/ldxAObUOI6 — linuxct ❄️ (@linuxct) December 21, 2020

As with all previous live wallpaper ports from linuxct, the latest additions make use of the actual OpenGL code from the original wallpaper for the animations. Therefore, they require a capable device to perform as fluidly as shown above. It’s also worth noting that the port won’t work on certain SoCs, like some Exynos, Kirin, and MediaTek chipsets, due to a different OpenGL ES implementation.

Download MIUI 12 Snow Mountain and Geometry live wallpapers

MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers — XDA Forum Thread

In case you wish to try out these new MIUI 12 wallpapers, you can download the APK from the download link above and install it on your device. Once it’s installed, you’ll be able to pick the wallpapers from the stock wallpaper picker on your device. If the wallpapers don’t show up in the stock wallpaper picker, you’ll have to install the Google Wallpaper app from the Play Store to apply the wallpapers.