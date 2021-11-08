Download: MIUI 12 Super Wallpaper port receives new Earth and Mars scenes
The MIUI 12 Super wallpaper port from XDA Recognized Contributor linuxct has received a major update. The latest release brings several great additions to the collection, along with a couple of customization changes. Here’s everything new in the latest Super wallpaper port collection.

MIUI 12 Super Wallpaper port update

The new update for the MIUI 12 Super Wallpaper port brings new scenes for both the Earth and Mars Super wallpapers. These include Greece’s Navagio Beach and Italy’s Dolomites in the Super Earth collection and Pahrump Hills and Bahram Vallis in the Super Mars collection.

Along with the new scenes, the MIUI 12 Super Wallpaper port now lets you select different scenes using a built-in, custom-made configuration tool. Thanks to this change, you can now access all the planet wallpapers from a single APK.

But due to the new single APK implementation, the options for “bright” and “dark” wallpapers are no longer available. Instead, the new release brings Dynamic brightness support, which automatically adjusts the brightness of the wallpaper based on the time of the day by default. You will need to set up light mode or dark mode on a schedule for this feature to work, though.

If you’re someone who uses dark mode all the time but wants the MIUI 12 Super wallpapers to change brightness throughout the day, you can set up dark mode on schedule with a one-minute time difference. As linuxct explains, setting up dark mode to start at 4 AM and end at 3.59 AM will ensure you have both perpetual dark mode and Dynamic brightness enabled simultaneously.

You can download the new MIUI 12 Super Wallpaper port collections by following the links below. Note that you will have to uninstall the older APKs for the new ones to work as intended.

MIUI 12 Super Earth Wallpaper APK || MIUI 12 Super Mars Wallpaper APK

