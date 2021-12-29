Here’s when you might get MIUI 13 on your phone
At its launch event yesterday, Xiaomi officially detailed MIUI 13, the latest iteration of the company’s Android skin. MIUI 13 packs many exciting changes and improvements such as better app fluency with up to 23% fewer dropped frames, improved multitasking capabilities, privacy enhancements like fraud protection and privacy watermark, new system font, and much more. If you own a Redmi or Mi device and wondering when your phone will get the new update, read on.
In a recent post on Mi Community, Xiaomi detailed the MIUI 13 update roadmap outlining which Redmi and Mi smartphones/tablets will be eligible for the new update. As per the roadmap, the first set of MUI 13 builds will go live on the China Closed Beta branch from December 29, with Public Beta builds to follow suit next month. Meanwhile, the stable rollout is set to kick off from Q1 2022.
Here’s the list of Xiaomi smartphones and tablets eligible for the MIUI 13 update:
MIUI 13 rollout schedule for global models
- First batch (Q1 2022)
- Mi 11
- Mi 11 Ultra
- Mi 11i
- Mi 11X Pro
- Mi 11X
- Xiaomi 11T Pro
- Xiaomi 11T
- Mi 11 Lite
- Mi 11 Lite 5G
- Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
- Xiaomi 11 Lite NE
- Xiaomi Pad 5
- Redmi 10
- Redmi 10 Prime
- Redmi Note 8 (2021)
- Redmi Note 10 Pro
- Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
- Redmi Note 10
- Redmi Note 10 JE
MIUI 13 rollout schedule for Chinese models
Public Beta version — First batch (mid-January 2022)
- Xiaomi Civi
- Xiaomi MIX 4
- Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition
- Redmi Note 10 Pro
- Xiaomi 11 Ultra
- Xiaomi 11 Pro
- Xiaomi 11
- Xiaomi 11 Youth Edition
- Xiaomi Pad 5
- Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro
- Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 5G
- Xiaomi 10S
- Redmi K40 Pro
- Redmi K40
- Redmi K30S Extreme Edition
- Redmi K30 Extreme Edition
- Xiaomi 10 Extreme Edition
- Xiaomi 10
- Xiaomi 10 Pro
- Redmi K30 Pro
- Redmi Note 11 5G
- Redmi Note 9 4G
- Redmi Note 9, Redmi 10X Pro
- Redmi 10X and Xiaomi CC9 Pro
- Second batch (TBD)
- Redmi Note 11 Pro
- Redmi Note 11 Pro+
- Redmi K30 5G
- Redmi K30i 5G
- Redmi K30
- Xiaomi 10 Youth Edition
- Redmi Note 9 Pro
- Redmi Note 10
- Stable rollout — First batch (end of January 2022)
- Xiaomi 11 Ultra
- Xiaomi 11 Pro
- Xiaomi 11
- Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro
- Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 5G
- Xiaomi Pad 5