MIUI introduces several new foldable features for the Mi Mix Fold

MIUI already has several useful features for foldable devices, including a home screen dock, split-screen multitasking, and floating windows for apps. But as we noted in our review of the Mi Mix Fold last year, MIUI can definitely use some work to enhance the experience for large screen devices. Xiaomi is well aware of the situation, and it has now released a new MIUI 13 beta build based on Android 12 for the Mi Mix Fold, introducing a plethora of new foldable features and improvements.

Most notably, the latest build introduces a revamped desktop layout for the inner display, while the dual-screen desktop has also been optimized. The overall multitasking experience has been updated as well, with improvements to parallel windows and free-form windows. Users can use a three-finger gesture to quickly enter split-screen or open a split-screen combination with one click. Next up, Control Center has a revised layout, and you can now swipe left and right to easily switch between Control Center and the notification center.

There are improvements to the keyboard as well, including a new 9-key dual-column keyboard form and dual GV keyboard form. Finally, system apps such as Files Manager, Gallery, Theme, Recorder, Calendar, Clock, and more have been updated with optimized page structure and layout.

If you’re a proud owner of the Mi Mix Fold and want to try out the new foldable features, you can download the MIUI 13 Closed Beta build from the link below. Note that you’ll have to flash the build using TWRP to bypass the MIUI beta account whitelisting.

Download MIUI 13 Closed Beta build based on Android 12 for the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold

Here are all the new foldable features and improvements for the Mi Mix Fold:

System Added the function of adjusting the display layout of the in-app screen Added in-screen classic navigation keys to support center/left/right display Optimize the default configuration of parallel window applications

Status Bar Support sliding up and down the blank area on the side of the notification bar

Desktop The internal screen layout of the desktop is completely new, and the dual-screen desktop is more efficient Added in-screen taskbar support to display recent tasks

Theme Added folding screen exclusive theme Optimize font usage process

Gallery Optimize the display effect of core pages Added map album entry

File Manager Added left and right column layouts on the inner screen, making browsing on a large screen more efficient Optimize the grouping method of recent page files Added the ability to hide pictures in recent pages Added mobile page classification entry editing function

Recorder Optimize page structure and layout Optimize the display effect of core pages Optimize recording title display and renaming logic Added one-click copy function to convert text Added recording mark serial number display

Calendar Added calendar subscription service Optimize page structure and layout Optimize the display effect of core pages

Recent Tasks Optimize the form of the recent task card in the small window split screen

Clock Optimize clock view layout

Calculator Optimize the key design of computing keyboard Optimize the tax credit function and merge it into the conversion page Added conversion keyboard calculation function Optimize history storage logic

Lock Screen When the internal screen is unlocked, the function of entering the password by hand is added

Free window Added global sidebar shortcut function Added support for opening two small windows at the same time Added three-finger gesture horizontal swipe to quickly enter split screen Added support for adding split-screen combination icons to the desktop in the taskbar on the desktop Added desktop support to open split screen combination with one click

Control Center Added support for swiping left and right between the control center and notification center New control center interface layout revision Remove the classic control center style

Notes Added widescreen layout settings to support switching between column and tile modes

Input Added separate keyboard form Added dual GV keyboard form Added 9-key dual-column keyboard form, supporting left and right hand switching

Small Widget The widget function has a new look, new widgets can be added to the negative screen and the desktop, and support dragging and dropping each other Added widget center to provide rich widget resources “Pinch the desktop with two fingers to enter” Added system application widgets such as clock, weather, photo album, etc. Cards in the negative one screen support free drag and drop sorting

