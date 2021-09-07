MIUI’s under-development Pure Mode prevents sideloading apps

Xiaomi is reportedly testing a new feature in MIUI that will prevent users from sideloading apps. The feature is called “Pure Mode,” and Xiaomi says it will protect users from accidentally installing malicious apps from unknown sources.

According to the Chinese news outlet IT Home (via Android Authority), the Pure Mode will be a new system installation mode in MIUI. When enabled, Pure Mode will restrict users from sideloading APKs from third-party sources. Thankfully, the feature is optional and can be disabled by the user should they want to re-enable sideloading.

Pure Mode will be first made available to select MIUI users in China. Xiaomi has already opened up a beta program to test drive the feature, which will run from September 6 to September 10. Test builds with Pure Mode will be rolled out to 1000 approved devices every day during the test period.

The ability to sideload apps has remained an integral part of the Android experience, making it possible for Android users to download and install apps from places outside the Google Play Store. But at the same time, allowing app installation from unknown sources can expose your Android device to all kinds of malware and exploits if you’re not watchful. That’s the reason why Android doesn’t allow sideloading apps by default.

It’s not immediately clear why Xiaomi feels the need to implement Pure Mode to restrict app sideloading when Android already offers the same functionality.

For now, Pure Mode is limited to select internal MIUI testers in China. Xiaomi hasn’t shared when it plans to roll out this feature to all users on the stable channel. There’s no word yet on if the feature will make its way to the global version of MIUI or remain exclusive to China.