Your changes have been saved Miuzei Case for Raspberry Pi 5 $2 $4 Save $2 A great case if you're on a budget. While it doesn't cost all that much normally, it can now be had for much less, comigng in at just $2 for a limited time. $2 at Amazon

While you can use one without a case, if you have the chance or funds to buy one, we recommend grabbing one to use with your Raspberry Pi 5. Not only can it protect the board from debris and other elements, but if you grab the right one, it can also add some much-needed cooling as well.

Related Raspberry Pi 5 review: The holy grail of DIY projects got even better (and rarer) The Raspberry Pi 5 is one of the most powerful consumer-grade SBCs out there. Sadly, its limited stock means you'll have a hard time finding one.

Of course, there are plenty of great case options to choose from, but we think this one that costs just $2 right now is a no-brainer. Not only does it provide a shell for your Raspberry Pi 5, but it also comes with heat sinks and a fan. But be quick, this 50% discount won't last long.

What's great about this Raspberry Pi 5 case?

This case is made for the Raspberry Pi 5 and is compatible with the standard model. If you're looking for one for the recently announced Compute Module, this case won't fit that version. The case is made from black acrylic and even leaves room for those looking to add the Raspberry Pi Active Cooler.

Of course, you won't need this accessory since this bundle comes with its own cooling system that consists of a fan and copper heat sinks. Another plus about this case is that it provides easy access to all the ports and IO on the board. You really can't go wrong here, especially at this current price.

As stated before, this case is available from Amazon for just $2 right now. While it normally retails for $4, it can be had for 50% off if you're quick enough. However, if you miss it, then you can always check out some other great case options.