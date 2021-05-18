One of the best free file managers for Android turns 10 years old

One of the best things about Android is that there’s an app for pretty much anything you want to do on your phone. And in our forums, there’s a thriving enthusiast scene where people actively find ways to get the most out of their smartphones, no matter how old, new, low-end, or high-end it is. Throughout Android’s history, modding has changed a lot in some regards and mostly hasn’t in others. One of the few apps that have managed to stay relevant despite years of changes in Android is MiXplorer, one of the best free file managers available for Android devices, and it’s turning 10 years old today.

MiXplorer is one of the most popular, powerful, and versatile file manager apps available on Android. Unlike many other file managers, MiXplorer also includes many features for rooted users, such as the ability to edit files in system partitions as well as edit permissions of files in said partitions. There are other file manager apps that can do this, but MiXplorer is notable because it’s completely free to use and is completely ad-free.

For us in particular, we’re interested in this app because its developer, XDA Recognized Developer HootanParsa, is incredibly active on our forums. As a bonus to members, HootanParsa publishes the app for free on his XDA forum thread. The forum thread for MiXplorer was created exactly 10 years ago on May 17, 2011, making this one of the oldest still-supported free file managers available for Android.

Although MiXplorer is free to download from XDA, the developer also publishes the app on Google Play for $4.49. If you’re an active user of the app and you’ve downloaded it through our forums, you should consider buying the app on the Google Play Store if you want to support the developer, who has been updating the app going 10 years strong now.

Here’s to the next 10 years! You can check out MiXplorer, and give it a shot, in our forums by clicking the link below if you haven’t yet.

Check out MiXplorer in the XDA Forums!

Thanks to schrott97 for the tip!