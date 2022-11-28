The iPhone 14 Pro is one of the best smartphones on the market in 2022. The series packs the latest Apple A16 Bionic chip and Always-on display, and it comes in a new unique color, Deep Purple. If you’re a fan of showcasing your smartphone with a one-of-a-kind case, the Mkeke clear case has a lot to offer, all while offering military-grade protection that prevents scratches, scuffs, and cracks.

If you’re in the market for a new case for your iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and other devices, Mkeke has you covered with plenty of options.

Who is Mkeke?

Mkeke has been making cases since 2015, and it has received thousands of positive reviews on retailer websites like Amazon. The company has been specializing in creating iPhone cases for flagship devices, and it has many Best Seller cases on Amazon to prove its point.

Mkeke makes simple, elegant, and clear cases for iPhone devices. They're well known due to their high precision, attention to detail, and unique color gradient options that complement the iPhones’ characteristic looks.

If you’re in the market for a new case for your iPhone 14 or older Apple flagship devices, Mkeke has a large selection of precision-engineered and transparent cases.

Elegant protection meets stylish design

The Mkeke is a crystal-clear case, and our tested unit fits the iPhone 14 Pro perfectly. The case is also available for the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus devices. The case is made from polycarbonate and flexible materials that provide sturdy, military-grade protection. The four corners also feature built-in airbags that help absorb the impact in case of a fall.

The Mkeke case is ideal for those who want a simple design that offers an advanced level of protection. The case has a 3.9mm raised edge on the back, which prevents scratches and dents on the camera lens. There’s also a raised bezel on the front, which protects the display from scuffs and fall damage.

We’ve all had cases at some point that wouldn't easily come out of our pockets, but that won't happen with Mkeke cases. They have a slim, non-slip grip design, ensuring they're comfortable and can slide out of your pockets without falling out on their own. The ergonomic design enhances the grip when holding and using the smartphone to play games, browse the web, and take selfies.

Mkeke case colors

The Mkeke case comes in a total of eight color options. The easiest one to recommend is the clear option, which is a great way to showcase the back of your device, and it doesn't yellow over time. There are colorful options, too. Each has a unique gradient that runs through the back of the phone. Here are all the color options you can pick up for your iPhone 14 Pro today:

Clear case

Gradient Black Clear

Gradient Black Green

Gradient Blue Clear

Gradient Clear Black

Gradient Purple Blue

Gradient Purple Green

Gradient Purple Pink

Premium feel and experience

Many cases don't feel premium or don't have precise cutouts, which can be inconvenient when plugging in smartphones to charge. Inconsistent cutouts and no feedback on the volume and power buttons can significantly downgrade the experience when using smartphones. It's also important to have a case that feels high quality. After all, most users unlock their devices more than 100 times on a daily basis.

That’s exactly one of the other areas where the Mkeke cases shine. The Mkeke case has a precision-crafted design. Every single speaker hole, microphone hole, lightning port, and power button has a perfectly sized cutout, ensuring that it fits perfectly without any issues. The volume rocker and power button provide additional feedback, ensuring the user knows exactly when a button is pressed, improving the overall smartphone experience.

If you already have the iPhone 14 Pro in your hands, you’re in luck. You can buy the case right now on Amazon. If you have an older iPhone, nothing’s lost, as the company sells similar cases for older devices. Mkeke also sells tempered glass screen protectors and other accessories.

Mkeke Mkeke Clear iPhone 14 Pro case Mkeke’s clear case compliments the iPhone 14 Pro’s unique looks. The case is made of polycarbonate and flexible materials that protect the device against scratches, while improving the grip over larger devices such as the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The case has many gradient options, and elevated bezels protect the display and camera from scratches and scuffs. See at Amazon