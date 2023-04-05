Machine learning and artificial intelligence is a fast-changing industry with constant innovation ongoing every day. That's why being able to compare the capabilities of devices is important and why it's also important for there to be a body or multiple bodies that help guide the growth of the sector. With MLPerf Inference v3.0, the MLCommons group aims to double down on the philosophy of providing a fair and rigorous test of the machine-learning capabilities of devices while providing verifiable and reproducible results. Results are now in, and from an even bigger list of vendors from previous years.

"Inference" in machine learning refers to the actual yielding of results from a trained algorithm, where the model can then identify what it has been trained to recognize. We see inference used in all kinds of walks of life, including self-driving cars, search suggestions on Google, and even AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Bing Chat, or Google Bard. MLPerf v3.0 can test the following tasks:

Task Real-world applications Recommendation Content or shopping recommendations such as search, social media, or advertisements Speech recognition Speech-to-text on smartphones, hands-free driver assistance Natural Language Processing (NLP) Search, translation, chatbots Image classification Image labeling, general vision Object detection Pedestrian detection, manufacturing defect detection, red-eye reduction 3D segmentation Medical image analysis (eg, tumor identification)

There are over 5,300 performance results and more than 2,400 power measurement results in the results database for MLPerf v3.0. In particular, trends that were identified include a lot of new hardware systems being used with increased performance in data center components of around 30% in some benchmarks. As well, a lot more submitters gave results relating to power efficiency, and there was a three-times increase in interest in inference the network.

Nvidia, which has been a mainstay of MLPerf submissions for a number of years, submitted the first results for its DGX H100 and its first submission for its L4 Tensor Core GPU. The DGX H100 offered up to 54% more performance per accelerator compared to its first H100 submissions, and the L4 gave up to three-times the performance of the last-generation T4.

Other companies which submitted results include Qualcomm, which the company says that "all benchmarks show an increase in performance and power efficiency for NLP and Computer Vision networks." The company also detailed how since its first MLPerf 1.0 submission, Qualcomm Cloud AI 100 has been improved by up to 86% in performance and 52% in power efficiency. Other notable vendors that submitted results include Intel, HPE, Gigabyte, Asus, and Dell.