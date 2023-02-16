T-Mobile is known for going above and beyond when it comes to customer satisfaction. The wireless carrier has bolstered its 5G wireless coverage over the years in order to provide customers with great wireless service at an affordable price. But, in addition to its wireless service, the company also offers a variety of perks through its T-Mobile Tuesdays app, and next week is going to be a big one. The firm has announced that it will be offering its subscribers a free year of MLS Season Pass.

That's right, you'll get to enjoy a full season of Major League Soccer for free just by being a T-Mobile customer. MLS Season Pass includes regular season matches, MLS Cup playoff games, and access to the League Cup. Best of all you gain access to all these games without any kind of regional blackout. So, how do you claim this wonderful perk? As mentioned before, the promotion is being made available through the T-Mobile Tuesday app. The perk will be available on February 21. Most perks through the app are for a limited time, but it looks like this promotion might be available from February 21 through March 14, 2023. But just in case, you'll probably want to claim it the day of release.

As far as other details go, since Apple did seal a deal for the broadcast rights to MLS games, you'll need to access the games using the Apple TV app or by heading to the tv.apple.com website. The new MLS season starts on February 25, so this promotion comes just in time for th new season. So, if you're interested in getting MLS Season Pass for free, just make sure that you're either a T-Mobile or Metro subscriber and then download the T-Mobile Tuesday app and grab the deal when it goes live on February 21.

Source: T-Mobile