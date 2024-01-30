MNN 15.6-inch portable monitor $76 $200 Save $124 This 15.6-inch monitor is great for those who need more screen real estate when working on the go. This monitor can also be used to extend an existing screen or as a stand-alone display for game consoles. $76 at Amazon

Portable monitors are a great option if you're looking to expand your screen real estate without adding a lot of bulk to your setup. Of course, portable monitors are also great for those on the go thanks to their portability. With that said, we've found a deal so good that you won't want to pass it up.

For a limited time, you can secure this MNN 15.6-inch portable monitor for just $75.96, which is 62% off its original retail price, making this a steal of a deal. Just be sure to grab it while you can because this deal won't last long.

What's great about the MNN 15.6-inch portable monitor?

If you've come this far, you know that the main draw of this portable monitor is going to be its price. The portable monitor is now down to just $75.96, which is an absolute steal, but there are also plenty of other great elements that will make this worth picking up. You get a vibrant and bright 15.6-inch IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 60Hz.

You also get impressive viewing angles, making it great whenever you need to share content with others. The monitor is also quite light, coming in at just 2.1 pounds, and also thin at just 0.3 inches. As far as port selection goes, you're getting mini HDMI, two USB-C ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack. In addition, you're also going to get a scroll wheel that can navigate menus, and a power button too.

As stated before, you get great flexibility with this monitor, as it can be used to extend the screen of your PC or laptop, and it can also be used with your phone or game console as well. For the most part, you really can't go wrong with this portable monitor, coming in at a fantastic price and plenty of features. So if you've been looking for a portable, affordable monitor, this is going to be the one for you.