As a gamer, I play a lot of different titles across a lot of different systems. I grew up playing a Nintendo DS and a PlayStation 2, moved over to the Nintendo Wii to complement my DS, and then I built a PC. However, one thing that's always confused me is the complete denouncement of mobile gaming, as if a smartphone couldn't ever be worthy of playing good games.

While I understand that much of the reputation of mobile gaming has been marred by the terribly predatory practices of some of the biggest titles out there, there still are some good games on mobile. Hidden behind reams of microtransaction-fueled Google Play Store and App Store entries are some diamonds in the rough. While I understand that most people don't want to go searching, the point is that there are good games out there, and you just need to look harder to find them.

There are countless great games on mobile

You just need to pay upfront, instead

Remember paying for games? Microtransactions essentially replace the need to pay for games, which is why there are so many free games on mobile stores that are filled with advertisements and calls to purchase in-game items. When that incentive is lifted through a mechanism of a paywall to access the game (in other words, just buying the game), you get a completely unimpeded experience as the developer has already got your money and doesn't need to try and fight for it.

From games like Stardew Valley, Terraria, Slay the Spire, Minecraft, Spongebob Battle for Bikini Bottom, Pocket City, Plants vs Zombies, DOOM, Baldurs Gate, and so much more, you don't need to look too hard to find something worth playing. Even Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, while it has microtransactions, is arguably a lot less predatory than the likes of Genshin Impact. Plus, the game will be getting an update soon to remove the microtransactions and be a fully offline, one-time-paid entry experience, just like the other games mentioned above.

Even better is a lot of those games are just mobile ports of true console or handheld games, meaning that they're not a watered-down experience. Of course, there are lots of games out there that try to siphon as much money from your pocket to their pockets with constant pop ups and restrictions, but it doesn't have to be like that. If you filter by paid games only on the Play Store or the App Store, you can typically find some gems that will cost you money up front but will likely be more enjoyable and cheaper in the long run.

Don't forget emulation, too

Even retro consoles are playable on budget smartphones these days

If you're really against playing mobile games for whatever reason, there's still the possibility of playing retro games and even more modern games on the go. Dolphin Emulator can emulate Wii games and GameCube games, DraStic can emulate Nintendo DS games, MyBoy can do Game Boy, and there's so much more out there, too. If mobile games don't do it for you, console games might be where it's at.

In my case, I've been playing a lot of the original Animal Crossing from the GameCube on my Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, using a GameSir G8+ controller. It's been a fantastic experience, and because of the original 4:3 aspect ratio of those games, the game fills my entire phone screen when I unfold it. It's a great way to kill some time, and it's a "true" gaming experience that some gamers may value more than the titles they can buy aimed at smartphones.

You don't need a super-powerful phone to emulate games, though. Budget smartphones won't even bat an eye at retro consoles like the SNES or even the Nintendo 64, and Nintendo DS emulation will work on basically anything. Think back over the years to consoles you've enjoyed. The PlayStation 2 and the Nintendo Wii are fully playable on modern flagship smartphones, so work back from there and think about what games you'd like to play on the go. That's without even getting into streaming your games from your PC or cloud gaming either, like with GeForce Now or Xbox Game Pass.

There's a whole world out there

You just need to look

In my opinion, people who denounce mobile gaming are denouncing it on the basis of an old truth that has changed in the last few years. Years ago it's absolutely true that the games you could get on a smartphone were largely terrible, aimed at taking your money in the most efficient way terrible. Now, with practically everyone having a somewhat powerful pocket computer at the very least, there's scope to have bigger, better, true games.

Do I think smartphones will replace gaming handhelds or consoles one day? No, but John Carmack once said that he believes smartphones will replace the dedicated handheld market, and I think Nintendo may have felt that coming, too. The Switch is a perfect hybrid between console and handheld; was a dedicated handheld going to cut it? Who knows, but industry leaders like Carmack and other analysts were questioning the viability of dedicated handhelds as smartphones increased in power.

I play a lot of games on my phone, and I'm not worried about being perceived as less of a "true gamer" because of it. If you've been apprehensive in the past but haven't had a proper look at what's on offer, maybe have a look. You might be surprised.