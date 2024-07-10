Key Takeaways Mobox offers better performance and compatibility with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 phones, while Winlator has a simpler setup and better controls.

Both emulators have their pros and cons, with Mobox being more suitable for emulation veterans and Winlator for those seeking an intuitive UI.

Legally acquiring games can be a hassle, but GOG is recommended for both Winlator and Mobox users, though you can try to run Steam games on Mobox.

It’s quite common to see ports of your favorite PC games on consoles (and vice versa), but not many titles developed for Windows and consoles make their way to Android. Luckily, emulation has evolved quite a lot over the last few years, and it’s even possible to run most 2D and certain 3D PC games on your smartphone.

To make things even better, you have the option to pick between Mobox and Winlator, two amazing emulation tools that can create containers to run games and apps developed for Windows. Both emulators have their pros and cons though, and while some may prefer the performance-heavy Mobox, others might wish to go with Winlator. So, in this article, we’ll compare every aspect of these apps to help you decide which one’s better for your emulation needs.

Performance

Winner: Mobox by a longshot

Close

When I tried Winlator for the first time, I was amazed the app could run 2D at playable FPS. Not only that, but Winlator could even maintain decent frame rates in 3D titles like Dead Space (2008) and F.E.A.R. on my Poco F5. But in order to target 60 FPS, I had to dial the resolution down to 960x544 and reduce some graphical settings. Similarly, 2D titles were playable as long as I set the resolution to 1280x720. That’s before you include all the modifications to container settings required to maintain decent in-game performance.

Meanwhile, Mobox is far more powerful than its rival, and can easily achieve over 30 FPS in most 2D titles at a whopping 1920x1080 resolution. Leaving aside select Steam titles whose performance was crippled by the Steam client running in the background, Mobox has rock-solid frame rates in 3D games, including the original Crysis.

Sure, Winlator’s newer updates have overhauled the emulator’s performance, but it continues to lag behind Mobox when it comes to sheer FPS. Additionally, in all my tests, Mobox had almost zero crashes when running games, which is a far cry from my experience with even the latest version of Winlator.

Ease of installation

Winner: Winlator and its simple UI