Transcribe your recordings automatically with the new Mobvoi AI Recorder

Wearables manufacturer Mobvoi has been working on a unique AI Recorder for the last few months. We first saw references to the recorder in an FCC filing late last year, which gave us our first look at the device. Subsequently, we spotted references to the Mobvoi AI Recorder in an APK teardown of the Mobvoi app that revealed crucial details about its design and functionality. The company has now finally launched the device in the US, Europe, and the UK, confirming our previous findings.

The Mobvoi AI Recorder is a smart dictaphone that is capable of automatically transcribing recordings. It uses AI-powered automatic audio transcription with active-noise cancellation, making it a great buy for students, journalists, and the like. According to Mobvoi, it features dual-mic noise cancellation, an advanced AGC algorithm that reduces background noise, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth transfer support with a built-in hotspot, and more.

Mobvoi claims that the AI Recorder offers a 94% accuracy rate for English and Mandarin Chinese transcription, which is quite impressive, to say the least. At the moment, the device only supports these two languages, but Mobvoi plans to add support for more languages over time.

In terms of hardware, the Mobvoi AI Recorder packs a 300mAh battery that offers up to 40 days of standby time and up to 10 hours of recording time. It features 16GB of onboard storage, which is enough to fit 500 hours of recording. Mobvoi will also offer 200 hours of extra cloud storage with each purchase.

Along with the Mobvoi AI Recorder, the company has also launched an AI transcription service that will let you edit your recordings and transcriptions in various formats. The service is priced at $69.99/year, but Mobvoi will provide one year of free audio-to-text transcription with the purchase of an AI recorder.

Pricing & Availability

The Mobvoi AI Recorder will go on sale in the US, Europe, and the UK starting today via Amazon and Mobvoi’s website. It will be available for $99.99, €99.99, and £79.99.