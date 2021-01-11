The crowdfunded Mobvoi Earbuds Gesture are available for purchase… and already on sale
January 11, 2021

Last year, Mobvoi crowdfunded the Earbuds Gesture, a special pair of wireless earbuds that uses head motions to accept and reject calls. After raising over $130k, the Mobvoi Earbuds Gesture are now available for purchase! Better yet, if you pick them up at Amazon, you can grab them at a discount.

The Gesture’s original MSRP on the Indiegogo page was $130, with an early bird special price of $79. On Amazon, the base price for these TWS earbuds is $90, $40 below that initially advertised price. But, on top of that, Amazon is offering a $20 off coupon on the Gesture’s store page, bringing the earbuds down to just $70. That’s lower than the early bird price already!

The Mobvoi Earbuds Gesture’s main draw is the head gesture control for a bunch of earbud features that are normally only touch-controlled. For example, if you get a call in, you can nod twice to take the call, instead of needing to tap on an earbud or grab your phone. If you’re worried about the head gestures not working, though, you can still use touch controls.

There’s plenty more to learn about these earbuds, but I think this spec table sums it better than I, the anti-audiophile, can:

SpecificationMobvoi Earbuds Gesture
Dimensions & Weight
  • Charging case
    • 81mm x 36.8mm x 31mm
    • 130g
Speaker & Mics
  • 6mm drivers
  • Dual-mic array
Battery & Charging
  • Earbuds: 90mAh each
  • Charging case: 600mAh
    • USB Type-C port for charging
Connectivity
  • Bluetooth 5.0 low latency
  • Independent connection support
  • Mobvoi app support
Gesture controls
  • TicMotion head gestures for incoming calls
  • Touch gestures for playback controls, incoming calls, and voice assistant
ColorMatte Black
Water/Dust ResistanceIPX5
Box Contents
  • Earbuds
  • Charging case
  • Extra silicone tips
  • USB Type-C to Type-A charging cable
  • Quick start guide
  • User manual

Convinced yet? Head on over to Amazon and grab the earbuds at a discount before the sale ends!

    Mobvoi Earbuds Gesture
    Get a true hands-free experience with the Mobvoi Earbuds Gesture! Take to reject calls with a nod or shake of your head. Make sure to clip the coupon on the store page for the maximum discount!

