The crowdfunded Mobvoi Earbuds Gesture are available for purchase… and already on sale

Last year, Mobvoi crowdfunded the Earbuds Gesture, a special pair of wireless earbuds that uses head motions to accept and reject calls. After raising over $130k, the Mobvoi Earbuds Gesture are now available for purchase! Better yet, if you pick them up at Amazon, you can grab them at a discount.

The Gesture’s original MSRP on the Indiegogo page was $130, with an early bird special price of $79. On Amazon, the base price for these TWS earbuds is $90, $40 below that initially advertised price. But, on top of that, Amazon is offering a $20 off coupon on the Gesture’s store page, bringing the earbuds down to just $70. That’s lower than the early bird price already!

The Mobvoi Earbuds Gesture’s main draw is the head gesture control for a bunch of earbud features that are normally only touch-controlled. For example, if you get a call in, you can nod twice to take the call, instead of needing to tap on an earbud or grab your phone. If you’re worried about the head gestures not working, though, you can still use touch controls.

There’s plenty more to learn about these earbuds, but I think this spec table sums it better than I, the anti-audiophile, can:

Specification Mobvoi Earbuds Gesture Dimensions & Weight Charging case 81mm x 36.8mm x 31mm 130g

Speaker & Mics 6mm drivers

Dual-mic array Battery & Charging Earbuds: 90mAh each

Charging case: 600mAh USB Type-C port for charging

Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 low latency

Independent connection support

Mobvoi app support Gesture controls TicMotion head gestures for incoming calls

Touch gestures for playback controls, incoming calls, and voice assistant Color Matte Black Water/Dust Resistance IPX5 Box Contents Earbuds

Charging case

Extra silicone tips

USB Type-C to Type-A charging cable

Quick start guide

User manual

Convinced yet? Head on over to Amazon and grab the earbuds at a discount before the sale ends!