Mobvoi TicWatch 3 Pro LTE receives another system update, but it’s not Wear OS H-MR2

Mobvoi’s TicWatch Pro 3 is one of the best Wear OS smartwatches available right now, largely due to its internal hardware. It’s still the only Wear OS device with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset, making the TicWatch Pro 3 the best-performing smartwatch with Google’s wearable software. Mobvoi is now rolling out an update to the LTE version of the watch, supposedly with more fixes and performance boosts in tow.

Mobvoi released the Wear OS H-MR2 system update to the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS (non-LTE) last month, which included new software features (like additional tiles and brightness options), performance tweaks, and a newer security patch level. The LTE version of the same watch is still waiting on that upgrade, but in the meantime, Mobvoi is rolling out a smaller update.

The full changelog (sent to us by Mobvoi) for the LTE TicWatch Pro 3’s upgrade is below:

Enable the notification sound

New screen brightness layout

Improved speed of the tilt-to-wake screen

Improved performance on Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 platforms

Improved the smoothness of sliding

Improved pairing speed when pairing with Android phones

Support turning off the essential screen’s auto backlight

Optimized the accuracy of off-body detection

Updated security patch

There aren’t many independent reports of the update reaching devices yet, so it seems we’re still in the early stages of the rollout. Even though this isn’t the full-blown Wear OS H-MR2 update, it does have some of the same changes as that upgrade. The security patch level has been updated (though Mobvoi didn’t say what the exact month is), and the new screen brightness layout was also part of the LTE TicWatch’s upgrade.

It’s not clear yet when the TicWatch Pro 3 LTE will receive its Wear OS H-MR2 update, but the TicWatch series likely won’t be the only Wear 4100 watches for much longer. eBuyNow is planning to release three Motorola-branded watches sometime this year, and at least one of them will have a Wear 4100 chipset.