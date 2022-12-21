Mobvoi is rolling out an update for its TicWatch companion app, bringing users various advanced sleep-tracking features. Following the update, TicWatch users will get access to a new selection of sleep-aid songs in the app, along with daily sleep-tracking reports, an overview of weekly and monthly sleep patterns, nap tracking, and more.

TicWatch users now get access to 12 selected sleep-aid songs covering meditation, white noise, natural, and more categories, to help them get to sleep. The Mobvoi app also provides daily AI-powered sleep insights with details on the ideal duration for each sleep cycle and a sleep cycle reminder. Additionally, the app is now capable of tracking short naps and provides nap data in a new Nap tab. Users can also view all the collected sleep tracking data in weekly and monthly reports that give an overview of sleep patterns and upgraded analysis of the collected data.

The new sleep-tracking features in the Mobvoi app are available to all TicWatch users, but a few additional features are hidden behind a $4.99 per month VIP subscription. Instead of 12 sleep-aid songs, VIP subscribers can access over 50 songs on the app. In addition, the weekly and monthly sleep reports include trends of max/min heart rate, SpO2, and other sleep features for VIP users only. If you're interested in these features, you can sign-up for the VIP plan through the Mobvoi app. If you sign up before the end of the month, you can get the features for just $2.99 per month.

The VIP subscription is similar to Fitbit Premium, which offers subscribers additional features like Sleep Profile and Snore & Noise detection. However, Fitbit users get access to sleep schedules, a sleep score, detailed analysis of sleep stages, bedtime reminders, and sleep insights without signing up for the Premium subscription. Similarly, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 users get access to a wide range of sleep-tracking features, like automatic sleep detection, sleep coaching, detailed sleep analysis, snoring detection, and more, for free. Samsung has no paywalled sleep-tracking features, making its smartwatches a great alternative to Fitbit and Mobvoi's offerings.