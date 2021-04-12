Mobvoi working on TicWatch E3 with Wear OS, TicWatch GTH coming to more countries

Mobvoi is one of the few remaining companies producing smartwatches with Google’s Wear OS. The company just released another iteration of its TicWatch Pro (with embarrassingly old hardware), and now it looks like two more watches could get a global release in the near future.

Mobvoi just released a new update for its wearable companion app (also named Mobvoi), which contains a few hints at the company’s future product plans. New strings in the app mention the TicWatch GTH, which was released in China earlier this year, but isn’t sold anywhere else yet. The references in the app, along with recent tweets from Mobvoi, seem to confirm that the GTH will be released outside of China soon. Mobvoi’s website lists April 13 as the reveal date.

<string name="device_type_ticgth">TicWatch GTH</string> <string name="watch_lite_gth_title">TicWatch GTH</string> <string name="text_smart_breathe">The device automatically detects the respiration rate at regular intervals within 24 hours</string> <string name="watch_lite_breathe_reminder">Automatic detection of respiration rate</string> <string name="watch_lite_heart_rate_msg_reminder_des">The device automatically detects heart rate at regular intervals within 24 hours</string> <string name="watch_lite_heart_rate_reminder">Automatic heart rate detection</string> <string name="watch_lite_oxygen_des">血氧检查开关</string> <string name="watch_lite_oxygen_msg_reminder_des">The device automatically detects blood oxygen at regular intervals within 24 hours</string> <string name="watch_lite_oxygen_reminder">Automatic blood oxygen detection</string> <string name="watch_lite_temperature_des">The device automatically detects skin ​temperature at regular intervals within 24 hours</string> <string name="watch_lite_temperature_reminder">Automatic body temperature detection</string> <string name="this_week_sleep">Weekly Sleep Records</string>

The existing version of the TicWatch GTH closely resembles the Apple Watch and OPPO Watch in design, with a square 1.55-inch 360 x 320 display and a 260mAh battery. The above strings seem to confirm the global version will have the same temperature and blood oxygen monitoring as the Chinese watch, though if Samsung’s Galaxy Watch lineup is anything to go by, the software might not be enabled everywhere at first.

The app also contains the above resource images for the TicWatch GTH, showing the same square design as the Chinese model. The watch also doesn’t run Wear OS — it has a more limited operating system, similar to the OnePlus Watch, that lasts around seven days on a single charge.

Finally, the app contains a single image for a TicWatch E3, which Mobvoi hasn’t announced at all yet. There aren’t any clues about what features it could have, but it will presumably run Wear OS and be sold at a lower price point, like the TicWatch E2. The upcoming model appears to have a slimmer frame than the TicWatch E2, with two side buttons instead of just one.

The TicWatch E3 could be one of only a few Wear OS watches to be released this year. There has been increased speculation about a Pixel Watch from Google, and a sales presentation revealed that at least three Motorola-branded watches will be released over the next few months. Mobvoi already released the TicWatch Pro S this year, and Fossil announced an LTE version of its Gen 5 smartwatch at CES.

Featured image: TicWatch GTH.