Mobvoi’s TicWatch E3 features Wear OS and the Snapdragon Wear 4100 at a lower price

Following multiple leaks, including a hands-on video, Mobvoi today officially unveiled the TicWatch E3, the company’s latest Wear OS smartwatch. The new TicWatch E3 is the second-ever smartwatch to launch with Snapdragon Wear 4100, the first being Mobvoi’s own TicWatch Pro 3 from last year. While not as premium and feature-packed as the TicWatch Pro 3, Mobvoi’s TicWatch E3 offers impressive hardware at a very affordable price tag.

TicWatch E3: Specifications

Specification TicWatch E3 Dimensions & weight 44mm x 47mm x 12.6mm

32g (without strap)

Silicone strap

IP68 water and dust protection Display 1.3-inch LCD

360 x 360 resolution

2.5D tempered glass Sensors Heart rate sensor (optical)

SpO2 blood oxygen sensor

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Off-Body sensor Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 BLE

Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n

NFC

GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou SoC & memory Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform

1GB RAM

8GB storage Battery & Charging 380 mAh

Magnetic contact charging Software Wear OS by Google Audio Built-in speaker and microphone

Vibration motor Health & fitness features 24/7 heart and Spo2 monitoring

Stress level monitoring

Sleep tracking

20 exercise modes

Breathing analysis

The TicWatch E3 features a 1.3-inch screen covered under a layer of 2.5D protective glass. To achieve a lower price tag, Mobvoi has cut some corners. For one, the watch doesn’t look as sleek and high-end as something like the TicWatch Pro 3 or Pro S. It also doesn’t have a Dual Display or an OLED panel. Instead, it settles for the good old LCD panel.

As far as performance is concerned, however, Mobvoi isn’t cutting any corners. The watch is powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100 — Qualcomm’s best chipset for smartwatches, paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB onboard storage.

The watch comes with the standard set of sensors found on most smartwatches nowadays, including a PPG heart rate sensor, SpO2 blood oxygen sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and off-body sensor. Health and fitness tracking features offered by the TicWatch E3 are quite extensive and advanced. It can track your heart rate and blood oxygen level 24/7, show you a detailed overview of your breathing throughout the day, monitor your stress level, track your workout activity across 20 fitness tracking modes, and much more.

Like the more expensive models, the TicWatch E3 also comes with built-in location tracking support for precise navigation. It supports three navigation systems: GPS, GLONASS, and Beidou. The watch packs a 380mAh battery that lasts a full day on a single charge. Using the battery-saving Essential Mode can extend the battery life to up to two days. The watch charges via a magnetic snap-on charger but lacks wireless charging support.

Other notable highlights of the TicWatch E3 include IP68 dust and water protection, NFC for contactless payments, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, and a built-in speaker and microphone. Mobvoi hasn’t said whether or not it will upgrade the TicWatch E3 to the new version of Wear OS when it becomes available.

Pricing & Availability

The TicWatch E3 will go on sale across the US, the UK, and Europe for $199.99, £179.99, and €199.99, respectively. You can pick it up from Amazon or Mobvoi.com starting today.