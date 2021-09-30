Mobvoi’s new TicWatch products will have advanced heart monitoring features

Mobvoi is the brand behind several of the best Wear OS smartwatches, and it looks like the company is gearing up to launch new “TicWatch” branded devices. Version 4.3.0 of the Mobvoi app rolled out recently on Google Play, and it contains hints about three upcoming TicWatch products as well as new features that may debut on these products.

Strings within the app suggest the following three smartwatches may launch soon: TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra, TicWatch GTH+, and TicWatch GTH Pro.

<string name="ticwatch_pro3u">TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra</string> <string name="ticwatch_gth_plus">TicWatch GTH+</string> <string name="ticwatch_gth_pro">TicWatch GTH Pro</string>

The TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra is expected to be an upgraded version of Mobvoi’s TicWatch Pro 3 GPS released late last year, though based on a recent leak, it doesn’t look like the hardware will see much of an upgrade. The TicWatch GTH+ and GTH Pro, meanwhile, will be follow-ups to this year’s GTH, a budget smartwatch from Mobvoi that packs a skin temperature sensor.

We haven’t heard of Mobvoi’s plans to release the GTH+ and GTH Pro before today, but we did recently catch a glimpse of the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra, as I just mentioned. The new smartwatch has fallen into the hands of an Italian YouTuber, who treated us to a full unboxing of the product ahead of its launch. Mobvoi has yet to acknowledge the product’s existence or even announce a possible launch date for the product, but the most recent version of their app already includes an entry for the Pro 3 Ultra. We pulled the render of the product from the app’s assets to give you an idea of what it’ll look like.

This is not the first time that the Mobvoi app prematurely listed an unreleased product, but it’s strange to see the company continue to leak its own products in such a way. Thanks to that, though, we also know what new features may be offered on these upcoming smartwatches. While digging through the APK, we discovered that Mobvoi plans to equip its future smartwatches with a range of advanced heart monitoring features. These features include:

Determining the biological age of your heart (“ArtyAge”, or “Arterial Age”)

Determining the heart’s capability to provide oxygenated blood to cells based on the body’s performance demands (“eCAP”, or “Exercise Capacity”)

Determining the load on the heart due to the hardening of arteries (“HSX”).

Determining the heart rate using a method that’s supposedly as accurate as standard ECG-based methods (“TruHR”).

Screenshots of the unreleased feature’s pages within the Mobvoi app.

These heart health metrics aren’t standard metrics that health care professionals measure and are not used to diagnose heart disease. Rather, they’re trademarked terms for heart health metrics. These trademarks (ArtyAge, eCAP, HSX, TruHR, etc.) are held by a company called AtCor Medical Inc., which is a subsidiary of the Australian medical devices company CardieX. On September 24, 2020, the company announced that it had entered a commercial partnership with Mobvoi to jointly launch a smartwatch with heart and arterial health management features. At the time, they said this smartwatch was targeted for release in Q1 2021 and will “be the first in the world to feature Heart Stress, Arterial Age, Exercise Capacity (eCAP) and Arty Score.” In a financial report (PDF warning) they disclosed on October 2, 2020, CardieX stated that the company “is also developing active community and AI-powered health coaching services for the new device” and that “the smartwatch will be marketed with a CardieX trademarked Health360 premium subscription service, which includes a three-month free trial.” The report notes that Mobvoi doesn’t have exclusivity on the company’s tech and that CardieX is free to license it to other device makers.

Clearly, the smartwatch in question didn’t launch in Q1 2021, possibly due to global chip shortages or other reasons. However, in an investor update dated May 2021, the company said that the smartwatch is slated for a Q4/FY21 launch, which means the watch will launch soon.

As for which of the three new smartwatches — TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra, TicWatch Pro GTH+, or TicWatch GTH Pro — will support these new features, we know at least the GTH Pro will, as it’s explicitly referenced in the tutorial for taking an Arty reading.

It seems that Mobvoi is calling the sensor that takes these readings the “Heart Health Sensor.” It also seems that Mobvoi/CardieX will be offering a feature that uses these readings to recognize atrial fibrillation/irregular heart rate rhythm, though only in limited countries and regions.

<string name="laboratory_function">Labs</string> <string name="laboratory_function_desc">"·Automatic recognition of AFib and irregular heart rate rhythm is only supported in limited countries and regions. ·This product is not a medical device. Data and results provided are for reference only and should not be used to diagnose or monitor any medical condition. Heart-related problems will not be fully detected while monitoring. Please consult the medical institutions if you feel unwell. ·The accuracy of data may be affected by factors such as having tattoo or coloring on the sensor-contacted area, dark skin or sport mode, etc."</string> <string name="laboratory_function_summary">This product is not a medical device. Data and results provided are for reference only and should not be used to diagnose or monitor any medical condition.</string>

Other strings suggest that there will be alerts for abnormally fast/slow heart rates (tachycardia/bradycardia), support for 24-hour heart health monitoring, 24-hour physical and mental status monitoring, etc.

TicWatch Apollo?

One string points to a mysterious “TicWatch Apollo” device, but we don’t know what it is yet.

<string name="device_type_apollo">TicWatch Apollo</string>

New Mobvoi Smart Life app

It seems that Mobvoi has made a new app for all its audio accessories as well as the TicWatch Kids and Ticband. Called Mobvoi Smart Life, the app is now available on Google Play. Previously, the Mobvoi app was your one-stop shop for setting up a new Tic device, but now the main Mobvoi app is mainly for their smartwatches (except for the TicWatch Kids) while the Smart Life app is mainly for their various wireless earbuds.

