Amazon Prime Day deal knocks $90 off the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra

If you’ve been looking for smartwatch, your search might be over. The Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra while typically priced at $299.99 has been heavily discounted in celebration of Amazon Prime Day. For a limited time, the watch can be had for $90 less, making this deal one of the most impressive to date.

So what do you get with the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra? First and foremost, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ processor with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. The watch also has a secondary Mobvoi SoC, that takes over when in battery saver mode. As far as its display, it makes use of a 1.4-inch AMOLED display that is also paired with a FSTN (Film Compensated Super-Twisted Nematic) LCD. As you might expect from a modern smartwatch, it has the ability to track location, health data, and more. It also has over 100 physical activities that it can track directly from the watch.

Since it does run Wear OS 2, it also has the ability to keep you connected while on the go. The TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra should be getting updated to Wear OS 3 in the near future, but when that will happen will be anyone’s guess. The watch also supports mobile payments via NFC using Google Pay. As a final touch, the watch does offer high end protection against the elements with its 810G certified durability. If the above wasn’t enough to sell you on the watch, you’ll be happy to know that it also has impressive battery life.

In “Smart Mode” it can last up to 72 hours on a single charge. In “Essential Mode” it can last up to 45 days, which is impressive to say the least. While these numbers could sometimes be inflated from the manufacturer, in our own review, we were actually able to get around 3 to 4 days on a single charge. If interested, be sure to check it out in the link below. For more great deals, have a look at out Amazon Prime Day deals page.