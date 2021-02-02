Mobvoi rolls out an update to the TicWatch Pro 3 with essential screen tweaks

Mobvoi on Monday introduced a new firmware update for the TicWatch Pro 3, which includes a number of new features and improvements. The new firmware version is PYDA.200427.080.MRB.210114.001.

Mobvoi said some of the new features for the TicWatch Pro 3 include support for adjusting the essential screen’s date format (DD-MM/MM-DD) through the Essential Mode app and support for turning off the essential screen’s auto-backlight. The update also includes improvements to the tilt-to-wake screen and the smoothness of sliding.

Here’s the full changelog for today’s TicWatch Pro 3 update.

Features:

1. Support adjusting the essential screen’s date format(DD-MM/MM-DD) through the Essential Mode app.

2. Support turning on the backlight through the power button in the essential mode.

3. Support turning off the essential screen’s auto-backlight in the Essential Mode app.

4. Enable the notification sound (Can be adjusted in Settings –> Sound –> Ring volume).

Improvements:

1. Improved the speed of the Tilt-to-wake screen by about 1/4 second.

2. Solved the issue where sometimes the steps in the essential mode might be partially lost after restarting.

3. Improved the smoothness of sliding.

4. Optimized the responsive area at the edge of the screen.

5. Reduced the backlight brightness of the essential screen.

6. Improved pairing speed when pairing with Android phones.

Bug Fixes:

1. Solved the issue that the essential screen’s backlight could not be lit up by Tilt-to wake under certain circumstances.

2. Fixed the issue that double-clicking the function key sometimes opens other apps instead of Google pay(if Google pay is available in your area).

Mobvoi said that the rollout will take place in stages, with some users receiving the update today. By Thursday the company said that 100% of all TicWatch Pro 3 owners should receive the update available on their device.

The TicWatch Pro 3 was launched last year and features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4100 chip and Wear OS. Mobvoi recently launched an LTE version of the wearable in Europe.